Sitges 2022: the fantastic pre-pandemic fever returns

With the pandemic seemingly in retreat, the Sitges Festival recovers old and good feelings. After two haphazard editions, which if they went ahead was rather due to the irreducible vocation of its organizers and the indomitable passion of the fans of fantastic, Sitges finally get back to normalor what we understand by normality in 2019: to date almost 47,000 tickets have been sold, a figure that, according to what its director stated in the presentation of the festival, angel room, points to record numbers, those of the historic fiftieth anniversary edition in 2018, in which almost 68,000 tickets were sold. And that alone can only be a reason for jubilation: there is a great desire for Sitges, for fantastic, for cinema on the big screen. And without restrictions.

Another piece of information that indicates that Sitges is back on its feet: the dazzling list of ‘celebrities’ of the genre who will visit the festival to present a film or receive an award. It was already known that big names would come such as Dario Argento, Eva Green, Peter Strickland, Quentin Dupieux, Edgar Wright or Neil Marshall, but yesterday Sala confirmed that the list of stars would be completed with, among others, Robert Englundthe actor behind the blades of Freddy Krueger; Michel Hazanavicius, the Oscar-winning director of ‘The artist’; and attention, Lee Jung Jaewhich is none other than the charismatic 456 from that little-known series called ‘the squid game‘. The Korean actor, who recently won the Emmy for best performance for his work, precisely, in the Netflix series, will visit Sitges to present his directorial debut, the political thriller ‘Hunt’.

The ‘connoisseurs’ of genre cinema will applaud another of the visits that Sala has announced: that of the master of special effects and makeup Colin Arthur, who will receive the Festival’s Grand Honorary Award. His are the ape prostheses from the prologue of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’, or the bloodbath that fell down the walls of the Overlook Hotel in ‘The Shining’, both by Stanley Kubrick. Or the mechanical creatures from ‘The Neverending Story’, by the recently deceased Wolfgang Petersen; or the severed head of the wicked android Ash (Ian Holm) in Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien: The Eighth Passenger’. A great fantasy, as is the musician Claudio Simonettiwho at the head of the band Goblin created the unmistakable musical bases of the ‘giallo’ in iconic films by Dario Argento such as ‘Profondo rosso’ or ‘Suspiria’, and who will receive the Méliès d’Or in Sitges.

The Zombie Walk is back

After two years of forced fallowing due to pandemic restrictions, the traditional zombie-walk, that colorful parade of fans dressed up as the living dead, returns to the streets of Sitges, specifically on October 8. This year will have an outstanding godfather, the aforementioned Michel Hazanaviciuswho visits the festival to present the great zombie bet of this edition, ‘Cut!’, ‘remake’ of the Japanese undead film ‘One cut of the dead’.