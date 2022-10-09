Sitges Festival 2022: Chronicle 1

After two years impacted by the restrictions of the pandemic period, the Sitges Festival returns in its 55th edition to full capacity and in person, although it reserves a small selection of titles that will also be available in online format and that will be accessible to those fans fantastic that they cannot travel to this beautiful Catalan coastal town.

The contest brings together fans of horror and science fiction with a program that brings together established names and new promises of the fantastic. Among this year’s honorary awards are the British filmmakers Edgar Wright and Neil Marshall, or the French actress Brigitte Lehaie, who have come here to collect their awards to the applause of the dedicated festival audience.

We review below the first titles that we have seen in this Sitge 2022.

Manticore (Spain). Dir. Carlos Vermut

The long-awaited fourth feature film Carlos Vermouth seems bound to generate controversy, probably despite himself. There are, however, two things that are clearly evident at this point: the director’s addiction to risk and tortured characters, and his condition as necessary free verse (and oblivious to fashions) within a Spanish cinematography in which he is already in his own right a essential name.

In ‘manticore‘, Vermut abandons the emphatic formalism of his previous and remarkable ‘Who will sing to you’, to embrace an aesthetic sobriety not exempt from skilful narrative resources (sublimated in a flat climatic sequence that is pure emotional vertigo), but this time focused on the perplexed look of its absolute protagonist, a Nacho Sánchez beyond praise in the skin of a character destined to lose the battle against his disturbing latent nature.

It is convenient to know the minimum about the sensitive issues that ‘Manticore’ deals with, but it is equally pertinent to underline the courage with which it confronts them and the elegance with which it always chooses to suggest instead of showing (something that has not prevented surprising accusations of looking for the mere impact). His rejection of the most obvious moral judgment will also generate debate, and the allegorical dichotomy between the human and the monstrous, although it is drawn with the precision of a surgeon in a script committed to the point of obsessiveness in the internal coherence of a vibrant and terrifyingly human story.

Venus (Spain). Dir. Jaume Balagueró

Second film from the label ‘The Fear Collection’, the result of the association between Amazon Prime, Sony and Pokeepsie Films, producer of Carolina Bang and Álex de la Iglesia, who were in charge of opening the project a year ago with the disappointing ‘Veneciafrenia’. With this second title presented at Sitges 2022, the Catalan Jaume Balagueró is freely inspired by Lovecraft’s story The dreams of the witch’s housemoving the action to a building on the outskirts of Madrid besieged by paranormal activity.

The actress Ester Expósito (known for her role as Carla in the series ‘Elite’) stars in a film that is effective in the construction of set pieces terrifying, but shows the weakness of a little original and excessively convoluted story, and its allegorical vocation is as naive as it is futile. She highlights, yes, the design of her monstrous creatures and the presence of the veteran Magüi Mira who raises the interpretive level of a very irregular ensemble.

Brian and Charles (UK). Dir Jim Archer

In ‘brian and charles‘, Jim Archer’s debut film based on a series of previous short films about the same characters, we witness the emotional journey of a middle-aged man who lives in a remote village in Wales and tries to combat his loneliness by building a homemade robot with whom he will share secrets and unexpected adventures, and face his fears and complexes.

Sundance-labeled gentle comedy, which starts from known territory and poses a fairly predictable development, but which is sustained with dignity thanks to absurd humor and an exacerbated good nature between the naive and the parodic, which brings out several smiles and some isolated laughter. It is missing, yes, a greater depth in the conflicts of the characters and some malicious counterpoint to his innocuous sense of humor.

Resurrection (USA). Director Andrew Semans

The second film of Andrew Weeks is a psychological thriller that challenges the viewer to a game of confusion and mirrors between reality and nightmare, through the story of a single mother with a successful career, who is visited by the ghosts of a past of toxic relationships and emotional traumas that trigger an obsessive overprotection of her daughter and an attitude of constant alarm in the face of the alleged harassment of her ex-partner.

Better directed than written, ‘Resurrection’ maintains interest thanks to a magnificent Rebecca Hall who sustains the fragility of a repetitive script and with excessive common places, and shows off his dramatic skills in a memorable and extensive shot in which he unravels the emotional torment of his character while darkness takes over his face. Her final plunge into the body horror it only underlines the comparative grievance against the recent (and superior) ‘Men’ by Álex Garland, with which it shares many elements.

Flux Gourmet (USA). Directed by Peter Strickland

Few filmmakers in the contemporary fantastic remain as faithful to his style and his obsessions as the British Peter Strickland, who extends with ‘Gourmet Flux‘ his invitation to plunge into his bizarre and stylized universe of wandering characters and sounds from beyond the grave. In this case, it takes us to a school of culinary shows where a series of motley characters confront their egos and eccentricities.

Strickland once again places us in one of his very personal limbos in which time seems suspended in a reconstructed past through a filter that replicates the nightmarish aesthetic of a giallo. The space is fascinating, although perhaps not so much on this occasion the creatures that inhabit it, somewhat engulfed by aesthetics, and defenseless against confusion with the apparent sole purpose of acting as buffoonish elements via a black humor that unashamedly embraces the eschatological.