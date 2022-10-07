Sitges Festival 2022: Program and guest artists of the 55th edition



The 55th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia will be held from October 6 to 16



This year’s edition has 283 cinematographic works, of which 81 are short films and four are television series.



Among the guests will be the actress Eva Green, the protagonist of ‘The Squid Game’ Lee Jung-Jae and directors such as Jaume Balagueró, Dario Argento or Edgar Wright.

This year’s edition will kick off with the screening of ‘Venus’directed by Jaume Balagueró and starring Ester Expósito and will have among its tributes the 40th anniversary of the movie ‘Tron’.

Until October 16, the festival will have 350 invited artistsof which 158 will walk the red carpet, and the program includes films from 40 female directorsthe festival has reported.

Among the international artists who will pass through the festival are the filmmaker Dario Argentothe actress Eve Greenthe Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius or the iconic Robert Englund.

The actor has also joined the list star of ‘The Squid Game’, Lee Jung-JaeThe directors Edgar Wright and Quentin Dupieuxthe actress Berenice Bayo and the special effects specialist Colin Arthuramong many others.

From Ballaguero to Guadagnino

The movie ‘To the bone: Bones and all’by Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothée Chalament, Chloë Sevigny and Mark Rylance will be the screening in charge of finish editing of this year.

The Official Fantastic Competition Section It will offer a disparate selection of themes and styles after the triumph of ‘Lamb’ last year, and will include titles such as ‘Nightsiren’, by Tereza Nvotová; ‘The Knocking’, by Max Seeck and Joonas Pajunen; ‘We ceremonies’, by Simon Rieth; ‘Tropique’, by Edouard Salier and ‘Huesera’, by Michelle Garza.

The competition section will also have ‘Everything will be OK’, by Rithy Panh, ‘The Origin’ by Andrew Cumming, ‘Medusa Deluxe’ by Thomas Hardiman, ‘Sisu’ by Jalmari Helander (which was already awarded in Sitges for ‘Rare exports : a thug Christmas story’) and ‘Emily’, with the debut of the actress Frances O’Connor in the address on the life of Emily Brönte.

Spanish cinema

State cinema programming, In addition to the opening film, will feature films such as ‘Cerdita’, a rural terror that marks the debut of director Carlota Pereda; ‘La piedad’, by Eduardo Casanova; ‘Manticore’, by Carlos Vermut, and ‘As bestas’, a thriller by Rodrigo Sorogoyen that opted to select Spain at the Oscars.

You will also have the world premiere of ‘Irati’by Paul Urkijo, the European premiere of ‘Viejos’, a horror film directed by Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez and the feature film debut of Luis Tinoco with ‘La paradoja de Antares’, which will be screened in Sitges in european premiere.