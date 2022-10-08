Sitges regains its pulse, for We believe that…

The Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia has now held 55 editions, which this year hopes to reach the record attendance figures of 2017 and 2018. After two years of the pandemic, Sitges wants to show off not only an event that returns to normality, but of a festival “that pretends to be new because everything is different”, in the words of its director, Ángel Sala. The best showcase of fantastic cinema returns to recover the pulse of its best times, bringing together on this occasion a range of varied proposals where the limitless imagination of local production will shine above all -Jaume Balagueró opened the event on Thursday with Venus-, with an increasingly feminine look thanks to the promotion of the Woman In Fan program; the return of the popular zombie-walk and the assistance of renowned actors such as Eva Green, Robert Englund or the protagonist of the squid game South Korean Lee Jung Jae. Until October 16, Sitges will once again host a cinema that is gaining more and more followers and triumphing both at festivals and in the audiovisual scene.