Situations to return to Game of Thrones as Emilia Clarke and Daenerys Targaryen

popular british actress Emily Clarke, is witness to conditions who has been submitted for a return to the series game of Thrones, with their own character Daenerys Targaryen. It’s no secret to anyone that it was this production that brought him fame.

Despite the fact that her character died last season, there are many fans and experts who are watching for a possible return of Emilia Clarke in the creator’s sequel. hbo max Preparing for Game of Thrones.

In this new phase of history, you will have kit harrington reincarnate John Snow, or rather Aegon Targaryen. Since Daenerys was stabbed to death by Snow, there are several ways Clarke could reprise her role in the spin-off that doesn’t have a specific release date yet.

The first method studied would be to bring Clarke’s character back from the dead. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first resurrection to happen in the series, as Jon himself was brought back to life. melisandre, Red Priestess who appeared until the seventh season.

The other way it manifests would be through various flashback From last season of Game of Thrones. However, it’s important to know that very little remains to be shown about the relationship that Jon Snow and Daenerys had during last season. For this reason, there is not much that this option can do to make any significant contribution. By-product Harrington’s.

Last, but not the craziest, is the idea that Daenerys Targaryen comes across as a bastard stark, through dreams, visions or nightmares that torment him for the death of his beloved, the sovereign seven states After he becomes a victim of thoughts of revenge and insanity.

Thus, conditions have been established for Emily Clarke back to game of Thrones with his character Daenerys Targaryen.

