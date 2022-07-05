‘Six’ arrives tonight at laSexta’s prime time

laSexta opens tonight at 10:30 p.m. ‘Six’, a series based on the stories of the most elite special forces in the United Statesboth on and off the field. When the Navy sends the best, it sends the SEALs. When SEALs want to do their best, they entrust it all to the ‘SIX’ team.

The production thus focuses on the missions and daily life of the members who are part of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), better known as ‘SEAL Team Six’, which is one of the main anti-terrorist units. of the US Armed Forces

Created and written by William Broyles and David Broyles. this American series has an outstanding cast in which the participation of Walton Goggins, Olivia Munn, Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Brianne Davis, Edwin Hodge either Nadine Velazquez, among other performers.

In tonight’s premiere, Navy SEAL Group SIX troop leader Rip Taggart (Walton Goggins) makes a questionable decision while on a mission in Afghanistan. Two years later, Rip is captured by Boko Haram. And the old ‘SIX’ team will be in charge of locating and rescuing him.

Later in the second, during a tense raid on an oil tanker in Lagos, Team ‘SIX’ attempts to apprehend a Boko Haram courier who may hold the key to Rip’s whereabouts.