Six bets (more and less expensive) for the fantasy football repair auction – SOS Fanta

In the repair auction, if you are already covered you can afford bets. Or if you don’t have much money you are obliged to do them. The first is level big, of excellent level, even if it could cost a little less than other names. It is about Antonio Sanabria, who has always played since Belotti got injured. When the rooster will return to Juric’s disposal, the two will be able to play for the place and alternate as they did at the beginning of the season. Sanabria among the big names is the most “bet”, precisely due to the bulky presence of Belotti. But you can aim for it. Maybe slightly underestimated precisely for the rooster. He doesn’t score a lot for the amount of play that Torino produces, only 5 goals in 21 appearances: he can do more in front of the goal. Always in Turin there is a pure outside like Mërgim Vojvoda, we know how fundamental the sides are to the Juric game. For now he is still at zero goals, but he has made two assists. At the beginning of the season he was a substitute, but he played as a starter 9 of the last 10 games. Now he can also bring more goals, he is a defender to bet on and he is also one of the most expensive (excluding Rrahmani). (Ah, and if Singo with him in the photo is free, take him running!)

Nadiem Amiri is undoubtedly one of the most interesting names to hit the January market. Genoa is aiming a lot and can immediately become a central element for Blessin. He is an attacking player with a good foot. This year he has played little at Bayer, only 3 as a starting player in the Bundesliga. But in the last two and a half years he has played a lot: 101 games for Bayer Leverkusen. He doesn’t score many goals in the Bundesliga 15 in 178 games. But with 24 assists too. At Genoa he can immediately be a starter, his quality will be very useful and the team is lacking it at the moment. Big potential for the repair auction, one of the most expensive bets (be careful, as always, not to pay too much). Abdelhamid Sabiri, again in Genoa but at Sampdoria, is instead a cheaper bet. Not sure if he will be the owner right away. But in Serie B, where he played in Ascoli, he made 42 games and 11 goals. Excellent numbers, flashes of talent. He is 25 years old, he is ready. “I want to become important at Sampdoria,” he said. For how Sampdoria will play (4-3-1-2) it can become a useful pawn in Giampaolo’s game, at least in the future. We’ll see how long it takes to get going. He bet that he can climb the hierarchy and also has the plus of punishments, he shouldn’t be paid too much anyway. Player to follow closely.

In defense, a low cost name as a bet can be Luca Pilgrims. The Juventus full-back is having space, if he plays it with Alex Sandro (who now has Covid) and can be a good one bet for the auction if you don’t need a fixed holder. Another bet, another (cheap) joker, is Valerio Verre. With the move to Empoli he can have more space than Sampdoria, then Andreazzoli’s game favors the attacking midfielders. Not a big one, but a low-cost idea perhaps in quite numerous leagues. From three more expensive like Sanabria, Vojvoda and Amiri, luxury bets, to three cheaper ones like Verre, Pellegrini and Sabiri.

