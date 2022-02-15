six candidates chasing votes on TikTok- Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

In 2017, half of the young people did not vote. An extraordinary pool of potential voters. The offensive started. In the lead Macron, with nearly 3 million followers. Mlenchon (radical left) presses on him, drinking strawberry milk on the platform and talking about the classics on TV

Macron takes video-selfies in a short-sleeved T-shirt, Marine Le Pen uses M neskin’s music in the background, Valrie Pcresse proudly shows her best photo, Eric Zemmour lets himself be filmed as he goes mad with joy at the stadium for Messi’s first goal with PSG (even if he was known to be a fan of ‘Olympique Marseille), 70-year-old Jean-Luc Mlenchon teases Macron by crippling a song by 17-year-old Wejdene. On TikTok the electoral campaign for the Elysée seems to belong to a parallel universe. Not that on TV or in the newspapers the candidates (President Macron not yet officially) face each other in serious political forums, but on the social media most loved by teenagers, the tones and even the graphics are different, as understandable: there is to conquer the public more important and elusive, and therefore it is necessary to try a tailor-made communication.

A mine of disinterest The age group between 18 and 25 years is the most coveted because there is the greatest number of possible abstentionists: in the previous elections of 2017 one in two young people did not vote, and according to an Ifop poll, over half of the boys (in this case between 18 and 30 years old) think they are not going to vote. A mine of disinterested people, and therefore an extraordinary pool of potential voters, just convince them. And in two months, the time left to vote (first round April 10, second April 24), you can still make a number of funny, winking, ironic, easy-going videos, maybe interspersed every now and then, without exaggerating, with some proposals taken from the political agenda. 40% of TikTok users (over a billion worldwide) are under the age of 17 and therefore do not vote. The others are tempting, and each candidate has a team of communicators who only take care of capturing them.

Dogs, cats and quotes The one who started first, and has by far the most followers, Emmanuel Macron with 2.8 million followers and nearly 19 million likes. Sometimes in a tie, more often in a blue Lacoste polo or black T-shirt, the President of the Republic posts among others a video of his dog Nemo barking, or a drawing with a dedication by Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga One Piece. The other star of social media, and in particular of TikTok, Jean-Luc Mlenchon, leader of France Insoumise (radical left), 1.3 million followers and 13.1 million likes. If on television, for example during the debate with Zemmour, Mlenchon loves to show off his classical culture as a graduate in philosophy and literature and as a former French professor, on social networks he plays teasing and making fun of himself, maybe he shows himself while resorting to doping. – triple dose of strawberry milk – before a debate or indulges in more pop quotes, accusing his opponents of doing like the US president played by Meryl Streep in the now inevitable film Don’t Look Up, that is, don’t look at reality.

Marine Le Pen and “Z” The candidate closest to her overall communication is Marine Le Pen, who also on TikTok seems to be especially careful to detach herself from the image of her father by showing herself reassuring and close to the people: no selfie, if anything, images among the sympathizers, and some exceptions such as the kitten that emerges from the Christmas tree or Beggin ‘by Mneskin as the soundtrack of a visit to the “top of the farm” between sheep and cows. His direct rival, Eric Zemmour, is more daring: “Z” who plays tennis, “Z” who strikes at bowling, “Z” who dribbles soccer, “Z” who uses hashtags that have nothing to do with it but they are popular, and they help win traffic.