six clues prove it

The difficulties of Juventus have fueled new rumors also on the future of Federico Chiesa: the social clue appears

“church he is already writing the letter to Santa Claus. We will see him again after the holidays ”. In the pre-Salernitana-Juventus conference, Massimiliano Merry confirmed Federico’s long stop church.

The Juventus winger will have it for at least a month and will be available again only after the Christmas break, at the beginning 2022. A very heavy tile for Merry who already has to deal with the offensive problems of his Juve. But not only. In the last few days, in fact, the European champion with the National di Mancini has also been talked about in the transfer market. The difficulties of the Juventus, off the field and on the pitch, have rekindled rumors and indiscretions about the future of Chiesa.

Transfer market Juve, Chiesa and the social clues on Chelsea

The Juventus talent is followed in particular by Chelsea champion of Europe. And Chiesa reciprocates: come on Instagram, in fact, the former Fiorentina follows five players of the ‘Blues’ (Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Kai Havertz and N’Golo Kante), in addition to the official account of the English club. Six social clues that give it a try. However, the player is deemed non-transferable and will leave Juventus only in the face of an offer higher than 100 million of Euro. Chelsea are warned.