Six concerts that will punctuate your summer

From the Rolling Stones to Billie Eilish via Rammstein or the four dates of Coldplay… The Moustique selection of concerts not to be missed in the coming weeks in Belgium.

© BelgaImage

Billie Eilish

At twenty, the singer is the voice of her generation and the spearhead of a modern and self-taught pop freeing itself from all codes. She summarizes her blockbuster “Happier Than Ever”, released just a year ago, with a luminous formula: “if you feel that you are good in your body, then you are good in your body. Do what you want when you want. The rest, we do not care.” The most awaited concert by a whole generation.

On 6/28. Sportpaleis, Antwerp. www.sportpaleis.be

Dutronc & Dutronc

Jacques and Thomas Dutronc together on stage, we dreamed of it. A little pushed by the son, the great Jacques finally agreed to leave his Corsican retirement to survey the French-speaking scenes. The Adventurer, I Like Girls, The Cacti, The Opportunist, It’s Five O’Clock Paris S’Eveil are on the menu, as well as Thomas’ most emblematic gypsy titles (Aragon, Like A Manouche Without Guitar, Tomorrow,…).

July 1. Palace 5, Heysel, Brussels. www.arena5.be

The Rolling Stones

Our editor-in-chief Jean-Luc Cambier returned completely refreshed from Madrid where Mick Jagger and co kicked off their Sixty Tour on June 1st. “In front of 53,000 witnesses, The Rolling Stones demonstrated that they were probably eternal. The group has managed to combine its past and the present. This concert was fabulous”, he wrote. The concerts in Munich and Liverpool drew the same rave reviews. The one in Amsterdam was canceled at the last minute. Fingers crossed for the King Baudouin Stadium.

July 11. King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels. www.ticketmaster.be

Ed Sheeran

Like Indochine, the English star will play in the middle of the public. But he will be alone on stage, with his pretty little face, his guitar, his effects pedals and his unstoppable hits. Along with Billie Eilish, he’s the biggest stream champion playing with us this summer. With his fourth album “Equals”, Ed Sheeran solves the equation of perfect pop in fourteen unstoppable songs. “My repertoire has grown, I have more options on stage now, it will be fun at the King Baudouin stadium“, he promised us when Mosquito had met him in October 2021.

July 22 and 23. King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels. www.ticketmaster.be

Coldplay

We love the Stones, but Coldplay breaks all records with no less than four full evenings at the King Baudouin stadium. Never seen! Chris Martin and his band released their eleventh album “Music Of The Spheres” in October 2021. Based on an interstellar concept with sometimes a little too blissful optimism, this disc, a little too smooth for our taste, which is produced by the Swedish hit-maker Max Martin (behind hits by Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry ), is nonetheless cut out for stadiums.

August 5, 6, 8 and 9. King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels. www.ticketmaster.be

Rammstein

The German metal band no longer needs to play at festivals. It alone attracts tens of thousands of fans. In Ostend, they will be three times more numerous than those of the Stones. This goes to show the popularity of Rammstein, who reinvented the notion of show rock with flamethrowers and barnumesque gadgets. “Zeit”, his eighth album released last month, combines big guitar riffs, telluric loads of synths and choruses in the form of slogans. In short, it’s going to blow. The seagulls will be happy.

August 3 and 4. Park De Nieuwe Koers, Ostend. www.ticketmaster.be