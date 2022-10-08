Six courtships and a wedding: all the men of Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is not only a talented actress, but also very attractive. There are the multiple and dazzling looks of her on the red carpets of the world to prove it.

Along with that beauty, the Cuban has had multiple romances with men who are also very handsome. And it is that her charisma is also an element in her favor and that is why many fall at her feet.

Right now, Ana de Armas’ partner is Paul Boukadakis, the handsome 37-year-old vice president of Tinder. But before, and with a well-known story, the American actor Ben Affleck conquered the heart of the Cuban woman. The Cuban even managed to bring her ex-boyfriend to her homeland to visit some of her favorite places.

That relationship, as is known, ended in 2021. And later both Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas took different paths. The first would return with his love from 20 years ago: Jennifer López.

But these have not been the only lucky ones who conquered Ana de Armas. The actress, who has had no problem revealing the identities of her partners to the public sphere, has had several courtships.

Although, what they surely did not know is that one of these men managed to take her to the altar. Because yes, the Cuban married in 2011 with the Spanish actor Marc Clotet, known for his role in the popular television series Physics or chemistry.

The other boyfriends of Ana de Armas

In 2013 the couple separated and Ana de Armas met David Victori, a Spanish director and screenwriter. A romance that would end in mid-2014.

Later, the star representative Franklin Latt would arrive, with whom he would have an affair until 2016, the year he met another Hollywood actor.

This is the Venezuelan Edgar Ramírez, with whom he has shared the screen on multiple occasions: first in Stone handsThen in WaspNetwork.

To complete this review of the men who have conquered Ana de Armas, we must add the Cuban visual artist Alejandro Piñeiro, with whom she dated until 2018. A year later she would meet Ben Affleck and the rest is history.