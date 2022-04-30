Health

Six deaths on the Island from covid-19: most did not have the vaccines | Agencies

Photo of Zach Zach38 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

The The Department of Health reported today, Saturday, the death of six people from covid-19 of which only one had completed the vaccination schedule.

Three of the deceased had not been vaccinated at all and two others were missing a booster dose.

According to data published on the Health Twitter account, so far in the last 30 days, 37 people have died from the coronavirus. In total and counting these deaths, 4,207 people have died on the Island from covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 234 people are hospitalized and 48 of them are pediatric patients. Yesterday, that figure was 207 people admitted to health centers.

Data published in the BioPortal of the dependency indicate that the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is at 21.42, 0.66 percentage points more than yesterday when it was at 20.76%.

The Department also announced on Twitter that today it will have three testing centers in Caguas, Arecibo and Mayagüez enabled.







test centers

Receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach38 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

China uses metal barriers against COVID-19

14 mins ago

China, highway occupied by prefabricated buildings for isolation from Covid

28 mins ago

May 1st concert, Covid and masks: what do Galli, Lopalco and Pregliasco say

40 mins ago

Russian missile destroys the runway of the Ukrainian airport in Odessa | The World | D.W.

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button