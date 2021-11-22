Six direct clashes for seven sisters: Napoli and Atalanta at the crossroads | News

From here to the end of the first round three big matches for Spalletti and Gasperini: and on 19 December the Azzurri visit Milan

There Inter win at San Siro against Napoli, coupled with the defeat in the advance of Florence of AC Milan, gave an important – and perhaps unexpected – turn to the championship after three months of absolute domination by the teams of Shoulder pads and Pioli. For the first time since the start of the season, the Azzurri and Rossoneri lost points against all direct competitors a Scudetto and Champions (excluding the Lazio, defeated by the Juventus) and that is enough to rebalance a ranking that seemed directed towards a two-person clash for the title.

Needless to say, the biggest step was taken in this sense by the team of Simone Inzaghi who, in one fell swoop, gained three points on the two leaders and went to safety distance (-4) forcefully returning to the game for the tricolor. Inter’s victory has an important specific weight that goes beyond the result because except for the last, tiring minutes, the Nerazzurri first overturned the disadvantage and then dominated the formation that had most impressed so far. It goes without saying that Osimhen’s injury he had and will have a not insignificant weight on the almost one hundred minutes of the Meazza and on the next month of the Azzurri. But this must not distract attention from what the pitch has so blatantly highlighted: that Inter, that is, is and still remains the team to beat.

Calendar in hand, the ranking is extremely provisional. While in fact Milan, Inter, Lazio and Juventus are expected, from here to the 19th, from only one direct confrontation, Naples, Atalanta (three each) e Rome (2), they will have complicated commitments until Christmas that will give the real measure of their strength and their ambitions. To understand, Spalletti will host Lazio and Atalanta and will visit Milan (19 December); Gasperini is expected from the away matches in Turin against Juve and from the home match against Roma; Finally, Mourinho will do the honors (and the duties) of home against Inter and will visit Atalanta.

Head-to-head clashes will, as always, have an important specific weight and so it is worth taking a step back to remember what the camp has said so far:

– The Naples (32) he beat Juve, drew against Roma and lost against Inter: 4 points

– The Milan (32) he beat Lazio, Roma and Atalanta and drew against Juventus and Inter: 11 points

– Inter Milan (28) he beat Napoli, drew against Milan, Juve and Atalanta and lost against Lazio: 6 points

– Atalanta (25) drew with Lazio and Inter and lost with Milan: 2 points

– The Rome (22) drew with Napoli and lost against Lazio, Juve and Milan: 1 point

– The Lazio (21) he beat Roma and Inter, drew with Atalanta and lost against Milan and Juve: 7 points

– The Juve (21)finally, he beat Rome and Lazio, drew with Milan and Inter and lost with Napoli: 8 points

In the mini ranking the two tops are Milan and Rome – and they dance 10 points -, but the Rossoneri have earned a lot on all but the Lazio, similarly missing only one big match to face, and on Juventus which obviously pays for the many points left on the field against teams of a clearly lower level. The same ones that, paradoxically, Milan will find themselves on the road from here to the 19th (and that Pioli always fears a lot) and Inter, which is missing only the Rome, at the OIimpico, among the seven sisters to face. Small, dutiful, incidentally: the la should be added to the list Fiorentina, which has the same points as Lazio and Juve and has already faced all the first seven.

The fact is that the ranking at the end of the year, in all probability, will be determined by six head to head that await us. Here they are:

14th day:

Juventus-Atalanta

Naples-Lazio

16th day:

Rome-Inter

Napoli-Atalanta

18th day:

Atalanta-Rome

Milan-Naples

Then, only later, it will be possible to really understand who will fight for the Scudetto and who, on the other hand, will only have to chase tooth and nail for a place in the Champions League.