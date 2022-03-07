Six Dominican women in the list of the most powerful women

People en Español magazine celebrated this weekend its ninth edition of the 25 most powerful Latina women, which honors the work and leadership of women in the United States.

This year six Dominican managed to position themselves within the prestigious list, where activists, businesswomen, doctors, journalists and celebrities were recognized.

The list includes the plastic surgeon Tania Media, the entrepreneur Marielis Ramos, the journalists Lourdes Stephen and Sofia Lachapel; the influencer Chikybombom, and the TV presenter, Francisca Lachapel.

The selection criteria for this list of 25 successful Hispanic women is not so much the success achieved by them as the fact that, already at the “top of their mission with sacrifice and preparation”, then, these women “reach out to others ” on their way and help improve the world, María Morales, digital executive editor of the magazine, told EFE Agency.

The axis of the event, which returns in person to Miami after the pandemic, is the Powerful Live! That was held on Saturday at the James L. Knight Center, in which the Latina women present shared their “stories of overcoming, inspiring stories for other women about how they made their way,” Morales said.

The Dominican They share space within the list with personalities such as Carolina Sandoval, Karina Banda, Karla Martínez, Pamela Silva, Maity Interiano, among others.