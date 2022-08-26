Six essential films of Tim Burton | cinema and art

Tim Burton was a different child, he drew monsters in his notebooks and read the horror stories that Edgar Allan Poe wrote. His passion for the dark made him, years later, one of the most important film directors in history.

His drawings were the beginning of his studies in art, then Disney hired him as an animator and there began the path that would lead him to win the title of best director on several occasions. One of his first productions was frankenweenie (1984), the story of Victor who loses his dog to an accident and decides to revive him as the modern Prometheus.

We leave you with six movies you should see to get to know Tim Burton’s universe, increasingly iconic and representative, dark, terrifying, however, memorable for the history of cinema.

Beetlejuice (1989)

bettlejuice was the feature film that brought Burton out of anonymity, a black comedy starring actor Michael Keaton who plays a ghost hired by a couple who just died to scare away the new tenants of their house. Musicals, stage performances and iconic Halloween costumes have come out of this film.

Young Scissorhands (1990)

After the success of bettlejuiceBurton decides to make a more personal and sensitive production, creating one of the most emblematic films in cinema, Young Scissorhands starring Johnny Deep, one of the director’s favorite actors, who plays Edward, a lonely young man terrified by the outside world, which is discovered by a woman who gives him a family.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

In this production Burton was a screenwriter, producer and animator; its director was Henry Selick, but credit for the story is credited to Burton who created the characters and story. Jack is the king of the Halloween town and he decides to kidnap Santa Claus to give all the children of the world an unusual and terrifying Christmas.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Burton decides to adapt previous works like this one by the British writer Roald Dahl that was also adapted in the 70s, the story of a boy who wins a golden ticket to visit the most incredible chocolate factory the world has ever seen, Charlie joins a adventure with his grandfather in the Willy Wonka factory.

Sweeney Todd: The Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter star in the story of a man who was imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit and decides to take revenge on those who judged and mocked him by using his skills as a barber to murder them and make meatloaf.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Burton continues his work adapting classic works with Alice in Wonderland starring Mia Wasikowska as Alice, a young woman who gets lost in the woods following a white rabbit and plunges into a strange world from which she must escape in order not to run into the Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter). Burton puts his dark style to the story also adapted by Disney.

Undoubtedly Tim Burton marked the childhood of many and positioned himself with a unique and peculiar style, his career has been one of the most successful in cinema and he will continue to be remembered with his most iconic works. He is now working on the Netflix series inspired by the daughter of the Addams family, wednesdaywhich will be released at the end of 2022.