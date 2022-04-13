Six essential tips to take the best photos with our iPhone

mobile photography goes replacing what we do with professional cameras inexorably. There is much that we can do with the cameras that we carry in our pocket and with some tips and tricks we can give the results an even more twist. Let’s review some resources that our iPhone’s camera offers us to capture the world around us.

Panoramas with the same person more than once





There are a couple of pretty creative resources that have to do with panoramic photos. The grace of this system to capture our environment is that the capture has an extension in time. This allows us to modify said environment while we are capturing it.

So we can, placed in an open and wide space, start capturing from the extreme left, photograph the subject of the image, pause, wait for the subject to reposition himself in another position to our right and capture it again. The result is an image that contains the same person twice, a most curious effect.

Use the timer for more stable images

It is clear that the iPhone image stabilization system he knows how to do his job very well. It is rare that we see a blurred image and yet there are times when we need to go one step further. Photos in which we are very close to the subject and for which we do not have a tripod are ideal for this system.

No matter how still we stay, the mere touch motion on the screen to capture the image or pressing the volume button is sometimes too much. For these cases we can simply use the timer. We play to start the countdown and hold our breath for a couple of seconds for greater stability.

Reflections in the water





Another very fun system for taking creative photos is use the reflections that we can see in aquatic elements. It serves us from a swimming pool to a puddle in the street. The idea is to point the camera directly so that we capture the inverted image of the scene with the undulations typical of this system.

Then it is usually a good idea apply a black and white filter and, once the image is captured, flip it over to display it in its true orientation. It produces a most curious effect because, in most cases, when we see an image like this we detect that something is different, and it is often surprising to discover what it is.

vertical panoramas





Second resource with panoramic photographs. In this case it is pan in a vertical format. The truth is that the system is not specially designed for this, but it opens the doors to very curious frames. Sometimes we just lack context when what we want to capture is too high, we can use the 0.5x zoom, but sometimes we still lack it.

In these cases, a short panorama in the vertical direction allows us to capturing tall buildings and other framing with ease that require perspective and distance. Another option with vertical panoramas is to capture, for example in a street, a 180º semicircle so that we see the two directions of the same street at the two ends of the panorama.

Another iPhone as flash





Sometimes to capture certain textures a second light source is convenient. When the texture has a certain relief, it is most interesting to use a second iPhone or an iPad to be able to bring out the full volume of the image.

The idea is point directly at the texture we want to photograph and use a second iPhone to apply a perpendicular light. In addition to receiving notifications from our iPhone or iPad with a blink, the flash achieves the most interesting effects on walls, fabrics, leaves, etc.

We finish with a little post-production trick





Sometimes the resulting image contains some element that we do not want. A power cable, a post, an advertisement or even a person crossing at one end of our composition. For these cases we can use an app to remove parts of the image and restore the “original” background.

One of the best options is TouchRetouch that we analyzed a while ago in Applesfera and that allows us to mark exactly the areas to be removed with surprising results well achieved.

Of course many resources and tricks left that we can use to improve the image capture that we do on our iPhone. That without going into composition issues and other nuances for our images. Here we wanted to collect only some quite basic ones that, without a doubt, have all the potential to offer us the most interesting photos.

Images | Jordan Brierley, Adi Goldstein, Mehdi MeSSrro