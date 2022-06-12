Six films that will arrive this year on Netflix with chances of competing for a statuette

“Blonde” and “Pinocchio” are on this list. (Getty Images)

They get louder and louder. They are titles that have that aroma of possible prizes and many of them we will be able to see soon on different platforms. We bring you a review of those films that we have to see closely because they will surely make people talk in the rest of the year.

Blonde

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic “Blonde.” (Netflix)

One of the most anticipated films is the biopic of Marilyn Monroe who prepared Netflix, call Blonde, starring Anne of Arms and directed by Andrew Dominic. It is an adaptation of the book Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde: a novel about Marilyn Monroe. Accompany the actress Adrian Brody in the role of Arthur Millerone of Monroe’s husbands, bobby cannavale What Joe DiMaggio (another of the husbands of the actress), Casper Philipson as the president of the United States, John F. KennedyY Michael Massini like the actor Tony Curtisamong others.

Bard

Alejandro González Iñárritu receiving his Oscar for “The Revenant”. He now presents a new film: “Bardo”. (AP)

the mexican director Alejandro G. Inarritu will present his long-awaited film that will be seen in Netflix, called Bard, at the Venice Film Festival next September. The film stars Daniel Gimenez Cacho and the Argentine Griselda Sicilianand recounts the life of a journalist and documentarian who returns to his country (Mexico) after a long absence. “Alejandro is one of the greatest contemporary filmmakers, in addition to being one of the main visionaries of our industry”, said in a statement scott stuberGlobal Vice President of Movies Netflix He added: “I have known Alejandro for a long time and personally I am very excited to finally be able to work together and bring this film to audiences around the world.”

White Noise

Adam Driver is put back under the command of Noah Baumbach (together they filmed “Marriage Story”). Now they arrive with the film “White Noise”. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

It is the new project Noah Baumbach (story of a marriage) that will be seen on the platform. It is based on the homonymous novel by Don DeLilloa black comedy that was included in the magazine Time as one of the best works in English of the 21st century. The film recounts the life of a history teacher named Jack Gladney, who decides to leave with his wife and their four children from their city for fear of a possible chemical spill that could kill them. It is starring Adam Driver (story of a marriage) Y Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha).

The Swimmers

Yusra Mardini during the qualification for the Olympic Games. Her story will be told in a Netflix movie. (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)

It will tell the story of two Syrian refugee sisters, Yusra and Sara Mardini, played by Manal and Natahlie Issa (also sisters in real life). Directed by Sally El Hosaini (Babylon, My Brother the Devil), This film recounts the true case of these girls who fled Syria in 2015, venturing into the Aegean Sea. They were traveling in a boat packed with people who couldn’t handle so much cargo. Thus, the girls, along with other passengers, saved those who did not know how to swim to reach the coast. The film focuses on this tragic and heartbreaking event, and how Yusra managed to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the refugee team.

The Wonder

Florence Pugh in the Netflix film “The Wonder.” (Netflix)

Starring Florence Pugh (The Black Widow) and directed by the Chilean Sebastian Lelio (a fantastic woman), The Wonder recounts the life of Lib Wright, an English researcher who must travel to a remote town in Ireland in the year 1862. There she will investigate the case of Anna, an 11-year-old girl who stopped eating but remains in optimal condition. It is a psychological thriller that will arrive in the remainder of the year.

Pinocchio

The stop motion animated version of Guillermo Del Toro is coming to Netflix in December 2022. (Netflix)

The Mexican Oscar winner, William of the Bull, a mega project is shouldered. Is about Pinocchioan animated musical filmed in stop-motion. The film is scheduled for release in December 2022 in Netflix. Pinocchio features the original voices of top talent, including Ewan McGregor like Jiminy Cricket, David Bradley like Geppetto and the presentation of Gregory Mann like Pinocchio. They also participate with their voices finn wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz Y tilda swinton.

