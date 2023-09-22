Six Foods That Can Help Relieve Your Symptoms

Osteoarthritis or osteoarthritis is a type of arthritis that affects only the joints, usually in the hands, knees, hips, neck and lower back. Medline PlusUnited States National Library of Medicine.

In that sense, the special health portal tua deals explains, highlights several foods that help improve osteoarthritis symptoms. It should be noted that if a specific meal plan is prescribed then the recommendations of the medical and nutritionist should be followed.

Omega-3 rich foods: These foods are rich in anti-inflammatory properties. Some of them are tuna, sardines, trout, tilapia, herring, anchovies, greenfish, cod, chia and flax seeds, cashews, Brazil nuts, almonds and walnuts.

Fiber rich foods: Fiber-rich vegetables and fruits can help reduce inflammation in the joints.

Citric Fruit: These are important because they contain high amounts of vitamin C, which is a fundamental nutrient for the production of collagen (the major protein for cartilage).

Selenium Rich Foods: It has high antioxidant power and contributes to strengthening the immune system. Some of these foods are eggs and Brazil nuts.

Jamun: They contain antioxidant compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties. Some foods with these benefits are pine nuts, cherries, strawberries, cherries.

Tips for Pain Relief

For this reason, the Medica Apoteca portal revealed eight recommendations to relieve the pain of knee osteoarthritis, since it is important to note that it is a disease that has no cure, but treatment reduces the pain. May go.

Thus, the recommendations are:

1. Do not stand for long periods of time or take long walks.

2. Keep a healthy weight And there are some reliable ways to know if a person has a healthy weight. One is to determine the body mass index (BMI), which describes the relationship between weight and height and to calculate BMI you need to know weight and height and apply a simple mathematical formula that involves dividing weight by height. Involves dividing by squaring. : BMI = weight (kg) / height squared (mt).

Example: A person weighs 64 kg and is 1.5 m tall: 64 / 1.5 x 1.5 = 28.44. This data indicates that the individual’s BMI (28.44) is within values ​​consistent with overweight.

3. Wear comfortable shoes and if there is a deformity in the foot, use shoes to correct the difference.

4. Rest properly and stretch after exercising.

5. Avoid stairs and make better use of ramps and lifts.

6. In case of extreme pain, use a stick and it should be carried in the hand opposite to the painful knee.

7. Strengthen the muscles.