six months after the cardiac arrest at the Europeans training with the ball – Corriere.it

six months after the cardiac arrest at the Europeans training with the ball

The Inter midfielder carried out cardiovascular training concluded with shooting exercises on goal in dalen at the Odense sports center, a few steps from home in Denmark

Now the 29-year-old, still registered with Inter, trained with Odense Boldklub, Danish first division, team in which he played before moving to Ajax in 2009. As reported by the Danish media, Eriksen showed up at 8 in the morning with a personal trainer at the sports center (a few steps from his villa) and returned for the first time time on a football field taking place a cardiovascular workout with shots on goal exercises.

That is, of course, very good news when you think back to what happened in Copenhagen six months ago, when for a moment the worst was feared. Great caution must remain on future plans. After that day, in fact, Eriksen was implanted with a defibrillator and for this reason, according to federal regulations, he cannot play in Italy. So if it will be almost impossible to see him again with the Inter shirt (a few weeks ago the Danish press spoke of a termination of the contract in January with the Nerazzurri), from today however there are great hopes that the Dane will return to football. Maybe in leagues where the rules are different than ours, like in England, Denmark and Holland.

December 2, 2021 (change December 2, 2021 | 16:33)

