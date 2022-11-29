Six months in prison for a fan with the LGBT flag in Qatar 2022Mediotiempo

Editorial Mediotiempo

Qatar / 28.11.2022 17:40:07





It had been warned that the World Cup 2022 It presented many limitations in terms of freedom of expression. Who is going to experience it in their own flesh is the fan who invaded the field in the Portugal-Uruguay of this monday, displaying a flag of the gay community and a T-shirt with messages in favor of women. Qatar could imprison him for half a year for this act.

In the second half of the game that ended in a Portuguese victory, a man jumped onto the field to protest for women’s human rights in iran -where social repression has led them to organize massive demonstrations-, in addition to displaying the message “Save Ukraine” on their shirt.

Finding himself cornered, he threw the LGBTI flag to the grass and seconds later he was captured by security elements, who took him to the relevant authorities, who they could give him a prison sentence for violating the Qatari laws of “good manners” and public demonstrations.

World Cup curiosities

Fan with LGBT flag would be jailed

Qatar’s penal code establishes that this kind of “demonstrations inciting sodomy” are punishable by sentences of up to six months in jail and a fine of 3,000 rials, equivalent to 15,000 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

The aforementioned penalty applies to: “Whoever expresses signs or utters obscene songs or sayings, or commits an obscene act on any road, in a public place, or in a place where they can be observed”, recalling that homosexuality is punished in Qatar.

Since before the World Cup, the Qatari government clearly established its guidelines for behavior for foreign fans, penalizing any display of affection in public, sexual relations with someone other than their spouse and even the prohibition of consuming alcoholic beverages in any area, with the exception of the FIFA Fan Fest.