Six Nations 2022: England dominates and beats Italy 33-0

Eddie Jones’ team dominates the first half and then finds the bonus in the second half, blues dry in attack

A step forward was asked, or at least a confirmation of what was done with France. This time too, unfortunately, Italy is unable to give continuity to its performances. At the Olimpico England dominated the first half, reached the bonus at the beginning of the second half and managed the advantage in the final part. The 33-0 weighs: of course, the Azzurri held up until the 80 ‘from a physical point of view and they are given great credit, but once again they lacked clarity and concreteness in attack.

The chronicle

The match started at a slow pace, with England letting it go and waiting for the right moment to counterattack. The Azzurri concede two free kicks in 30 seconds, and allow Jones’s team to enter the first time in the 22 to 7 ‘. The defense, however, redeems itself and defends great both on the maul and in the open game.

Three minutes later, however, another naive foul (Ruzza does not roll away) gives the English a second chance. Smith broadens on Malins who burns a guilty late Mori and again serves the English opening, which marks the goal and then transforms it: 0-7.

Italy responds, but there is no precision that would be needed: Garbisi’s chip to cross the line, Brex collects the ball and serves it very well to Zanon. Then comes Steyn who misses the last step. England waits, slyly, and then strikes again: devastating multiphase, repeated pick & go until Georgia crushes in the middle of the posts with the blue defense on the ropes.

Mistakes and indiscipline make the task easy for Eddie Jones’s team, which manages the Azzurri’s attempts – quite unrealistic – without any problems. At half an hour the third goal also arrives: one more foul, one more penaltouche and one more multiphase, Itoje literally jumps over his opponents and crushes. The referee, however, cancels for an obstruction by Isiekwe in the maul.

Halafihi gives way to Negri due to a concussion. In attack, in the few useful possessions, the necessary advancement and support are lacking, and the match becomes an assault: Italy holds up as long as it can, then in the final of the fraction comes the usual goal that cuts the legs. Immediately intercepted by Varney, lightning-fast English action in the broken game and Georgia marks the flag. Smith also puts in the two extra points and returns to the locker room at 0-21.

In the second half Pasquali replaces Ceccarelli, while Sinckler takes over Stuart. The blue right prop, just entered, is immediately penalized by the referee for a knee to the ground in the scrum. We arrive in the 22 blues, Italy gains a scrum in favor but the package is literally plowed. The British call the scrum again, they win it, they widen with a stupendous pass by Smith for Daly who is clearly ahead on Mori and marks the bonus goal: 0-26.

The reaction of Italy is there: a stratospheric play by Ruzza who with a feint sends 3 Englishmen to the bar and then serves Ioane, who makes 30 meters of the field and then earns a foul. We go in the 22, but at the right moment England places the turnover and resolves the situation. At 54 ′ Negri remains on the ground after a tackle immediately, and is forced to go out on a stretcher: in his place Pettinelli. Marin also enters for Mori, with Padovani moving to the wing.

The British decide to manage the advantage and defend Italy’s willing but sterile offensive: some good plays by Ruzza (the best of the Azzurri), some intuition from Garbisi and Ioane, but the score doesn’t change. In the final match Marin does not control a kick, and on the ball recovered by the English Sinckler marks in the middle of the posts for 0-33. In the final, Crowley’s team still tries to be seen forward, but without finding the goal of the flag. Thus ends, 5 tries to 0 with England who find oxygen after the defeat against Scotland.

Francesco Palma

The match between Italy and England, a match that closes the second day of the Six Nations 2022

Italy: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Federico Mori, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Marco Zanon, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Toa Halafihi, 7 Michele Lamaro (c), 6 Braam Steyn, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Available: 16 Epalahame Faiva, 17 Cherif Traoré, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Andrea Zambonin, 20 Sebastian Negri, 21 Giovanni Pettinelli, 22 Alessandro Fusco, 23 Leonardo Marin

Goals:

Transformations:

Punishments:

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Max Malins, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Henry Slade, 11 Jack Nowell, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Harry Randall, 8 Alex Dombrandt, 7 Tom Curry (c), 6 Maro Itoje, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Charlie Ewels , 3 Will Stuart, 2 Jamie George, 1 Ellis Genge

Available: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 George Ford, 23 Elliot Daly

Destinations: Smith 10 ′, George 20 ′, 40 ′, Daly 45 ′, Sinckler 74 ′

Transformations: Smith 11 ′, 21 ′, 40 ′

Punishments:

