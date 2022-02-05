Six Nations 2022: Ireland walks on a Wales full of injuries, 29-7

The greens win the bonus point with an extraordinary performance. The rookie Hansen man of the match

The word massacre is not far from the truth to describe the first match of the 6 Nations 2022, but the honor of arms must be granted to the defeated. Wales that shows up in Dublin have a number and quality of injuries to be frightening: Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Navidi, George North and Taulupe Faletau: half a team and almost all the leaders. “Also last year they had a lot of injuries and in the end they won the tournament – Farrell cut short during the week -“. In Ireland only Lowe is missing, replaced by wild card Hansen, who makes his debut so well that he deserves the title of man of the match, rare stuff. Just Hansen shows up with a break of 40 meters on the left wing that brings the greens in goal after 150 seconds, on the developments of the lineout in the 22 meters that Hansen conquers: it is Aki who easily crushes in the left corner, with Sexton who sends the difficult conversion into the stakes. Between 9 ‘and 14’ Sexton misses two kicks for free kicks won by Porter – forcing a held – and Ringrose – break stopped irregularly -. At 19 ‘Ireland still in the five meters after a good action Furlong, Sexton, Conway: Wales avoids the goal with a foul but this time the football is under the posts from 15 meters: 10-0.

It is the 22nd when a Biggar kick brings Wales for the first time in the Irish 22 meters, the green defense regains the ball after a few phases and comes out with an orderly scrum. The Welsh pressure lasts about ten minutes but does not lead to scoring or to real chances for the Dragons. The game becomes pleasant because Ireland tries to attack in an open way and with many offloads but Wales often manages to anticipate them and start on the counterattack. At 35 ‘it takes a great recovery from Keenan to stop Rees-Zammit who was following his own kick on the right wing. At the end of the time Ireland returned threatening, only a great tackle by Tompkins prevented Aki from the passage that would almost certainly have sent Keenan in the goal: he goes to the locker room on 10-0 Ireland.

The second half started as the first, with Ireland in the try after three minutes. Free kick sent in touch on the five-meter line, a series of phases and finally a splendid long pass by Sexton to the right that Conway crushes in the dive, despite the recovery of two Welshs. The TMO confirms and Sexton converts beautifully with a right winger: 17-0. At 49 ‘Josh Adams takes no interest in the ball and hits Sexton with the shoulder in the chest: yellow. It’s the episode that splits the game in two. Ireland scored immediately after some spectacular play on hand. Conway crushes the one who is already a candidate for the title of the tournament goal into the corner. Sexton transforms again: 24-0.

In the 60th minute, the goal of the bonus point makes Irish fans relive the years in which the number 13 shirt worn by BOD treated opponents like slalom posts. It is he who takes the ball 40 m from the goal line on a counterattack, avoids two opponents and scores the goal that gives the fifth point to the Irish in their debut in this 6 Nations. From that moment at the Aviva there is a big party with choirs and ola. Meanwhile, Farrell thinks of the Stade de France which is expecting the greens in seven days and removing all the senators.

After having granted the honor of arms to the Welsh, in goal with the talent Basham in the 75th minute, it must however be recognized that Ireland seen today is a very high level team. The defense has precisely quashed any hopes of Wales, especially in the first half. The attack then confirmed the magnificent performance seen in November against New Zealand. A game in hand that for precision and imagination in some moments recalled that of the best French national teams of the past.

Speaking of the French: next Saturday’s match in Paris will probably say a lot about the tournament winner.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Mack Hansen, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Caelan Doris, 5 James Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter

Available: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Peter O’Mahony, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 James Hume

Ireland scorers

Destinations: Aki (3 ‘), Conway (44’, 52 ‘), Ringrose (60’)

Transformations: Sexton (5 ′, 46 ′, 53 ′)

Free Kicks: Sexton (21 ‘)

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Johnny McNicholl, 13 Josh Adams, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Louis Rees-Zammit, 10 Dan Biggar (c), 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Taine Basham, 6 Ellis Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Wyn Jones

Available: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Seb Davies, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Owen Watkin

Wales scorers

Destinations: Basham (75 ′)

Transformations: Sheedy (76 ′)

