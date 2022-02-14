Six Nations 2022, Italy: cutting free errors is the next, necessary step

A lot of things went wrong at the Olimpico, but the priority now is to stop being one’s worst enemies

A very tough Six Nations. We all told each other, even before the Tournament, how difficult it would be: the players said it, the technicians said it; managers, professionals, opinion leaders; the fans, the fans, the press from home and abroad.

The truth is that a 33-point defeat against England had to be reckoned with. Italy comes from a Six Nations 2021 where it has suffered defeats of 23, 31, 40, 41 and 42 lengths, and in the meantime, although a little water under the bridges has passed, the gap between us and the others it certainly did not abate all of a sudden.

If Italy had generated new hope a week ago, they cannot all have evaporated within 7 days.

Not for this reason the defeat of the Olimpico on Sunday afternoon does not hurt: after being basically in the game for 65 minutes in Paris, being immediately cut off in the score and manifestly inferior in the performance burns.

Read also: Crowley: “On the same occasions, others score, we don’t”. Lamaro: “It’s frustrating”

To renew the similarity that saw in France-Italy a parallel with Italy-All Blacks in November, in the same way England, like Argentina in the autumn, showed up in Rome threatening to have strengths that the Azzurri would have badly digested more pronounced than those of previous opponents.

The Albionics, in fact, presented themselves with a winning recipe: in attack, possession ensured by the presence of supports very close to the bearer, at the cost of removing options from the offensive phase, and a frenzied pace; in defense, we simply wait for the opponents to return the ball to us.

So it was, in fact, and that is the first, fundamental progress that the Azzurri must put at the center of their near future: to cut the gratuitous mistakes that at this moment allow the opposition to sleep peacefully.

Unforced errors

England have presented a perfect game plan to hit Italy in its weak points, such as a strong defense in the center but which allows space on the sides of the pitch, but it is clear that they have an offensive identity in transition. passing from the staid tactical wisdom of the Youngs-Farrell couple to the hyperkinesis of the Randall-Smith duo. In the early stages of the game there was a certain lack of perfect tuning: the first three English possessions ended with 3 forwards.

🔵 #Italrugby @nachobrex after #ITAvENG 🇮🇹 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🎥 ‘We have created opportunities but we have not been able to make them happen: we will have to do a deep analysis, individually and as a team@SixNationsRugby #together #rugbypassioneitaliana pic.twitter.com/ojyVz8FobJ – Italrugby (@Federugby) February 13, 2022

The Azzurri, however, have always allowed them to get out of prison for free, as the most coveted unforeseen card of Monopoly says: from Braam Steyn who gives the first ball in attack with a useless late tackle to Federico Ruzza really too slow to roll away, Italy gives the return of the field when England is in their own half; from the throw-in that follows from that foul by Ruzza, the multiphase is born which ends with Federico Mori who is guilty of being circumvented by Max Malins for the goal of Marcus Smith.

But just think of other small moments like the football taken by Niccolò Cannone immediately after the restart of the second try, or to the ball recovered in the aerial battle that Stephen Varney passes to the opponents triggering the action of the third try (that of the splendid passage by Ellis Gengealso thanks to those on the other side) to realize that what Italy must immediately reduce are unforced errors, be they of discipline or technical gesture.

Caught in the act

Some errors, it must be said, also come from the technical staff: on the occasion of the second half of the English, everything stems from a throw-in served with 6 players in the line-up, to which Italy opposes as many, but without deploying a receiver, which in defense is that player who is in charge of connecting the tail of the touche with the defensive wall, which by regulation must remain 10 meters away.

A strategic decision that Italy had already applied in two cases against France, in the second half of the match in Paris, and which in those circumstances had paid off. Here, on the other hand, England is good at realizing the blue decision and exploiting it in their favor: Curry pretends to set the maul, gives the ball to Randall who can run in open field, undisturbed and with three supports, up to bring the oval in the opponents 5 meters.

A few steps later, Jamie George will score with a pick and go.

It will be a type of lineout deployment that Italy, in an attempt to reinforce the back line, will present 2 more times in the match, suffering on both occasions other offensive breaks and discrete losses of meters, even if the consequences will not arrive. markings.

A strange decision, that of these particular cases, given the insistence with which in today’s rugby we try to attack that area of ​​the field at the tail of the lineout. On the other hand, however, the blanket is notoriously short: trying to make a part of the defense more solid, we found ourselves elsewhere.

Read also: Six Nations 2022: Italy-England highlights

The attack that doesn’t work

The offensive phase, on the other hand, is a different kettle of fish. While it would be useful to cut out the different mistakes Italy makes, it will take more time to see concrete improvements.

In Rome, the Azzurri tried to increase the pace of the game, with greater attention to work on the meeting point (51% of ruck under 3 seconds against 46 in Paris, also thanks to the lack of English contention), but they finished especially to fall into an unproductive frenzy, despite a general improvement in the quality of ball carriers.

On two occasions only the last touch was missing: Steyn’s oversized one after the chip to jump over Garbisi’s defense for Brex, with the opening half who then put a little too much strength even in the soccer field to jump 5 meters from the goal line that could have led to the marking.

Too little, however, for a team that had 4’41 “of possession in the opponents 22 meters, only 17” fewer than the opponents who scored 33 points.

Read also: World Rugby Ranking: upheaval in the world ranking

Even if the impression is that with Franco Smith it took less time to implement an offensive system that appeared clearer and more structured, it is evident that time will be needed to refine a phase that needs more technical cleansing, of a further improvement in terms of safeguarding the possession and quality of bearers, as well as intensity.

Italy definitely needs to change gears in attack. It is a team that will inevitably suffer points. Although a focus on the defensive aspect was clearly needed in these first few months, he needs to be sure of being able to mark it when in opposing territory. For the moment we are still looking for an identity, of that thing that we have learned to do well and that we know we can trust when a window of opportunity opens up to put points on the board. For a while it was the close scrum, then it became the drive from lineout, now we are looking for a new solution.

While we work to find it, however, let’s start from the first step: let’s stop crippling ourselves, Italy in these first two games was its own worst enemy.

Lorenzo Calamai

To be always updated on our news put your like on Facebook page of OnRugby and / or subscribe to the our Telegram channel. To study, review or check the rules of the game of rugby, instead, click here

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction