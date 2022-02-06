Six Nations 2022: Italy does what it can, but France passes 37-10

Good first half of the Azzurri, then in the second half the bleus change gear and bring home 5 points

A proud and combative Italy is not enough, against a France that in the long run has shown to have an extraordinary quality: at the Stade de France it ends 37-10. A good first half, in which the Azzurri took the lead and held up against Galthié’s battleship (not present due to positivity).

In the second half, however, the French opted for the hard way, working on the flanks an Italy that defended well as long as it could, only to yield in the final, with the fourth goal granted at 68 ‘and then the fifth – excessive and undeserved – time out.

France who immediately tries to give rhythm and intensity to the game, focusing on what are the now well-known blue Achilles heels: the meeting point and high balls. Italy is forced to put many men to protect possession, and when the French have the ball and do not advance – also because Crowley’s team starts well in defense – they often play the high ball card, with Fickou to hunt.

Jaminet takes France ahead in the 5 ‘with a free kick, then Italy wastes the first opportunity in the 22 opponents with a forward. But Italy is there, it knows how to defend, it knows how to suffer and then take advantage of situations. On a high ball Ioane goes to disturb Jaminet, who lacks control: Ruzza is the fastest to pounce on the ball and give life to the action, then Garbisi invents a wonderful cross-kick for Menoncello, who marks the flag. In the deadly silence of the Stade de France, Garbisi also transforms a very difficult football: 3-7.

The blues take courage and the game acquires balance. For a while, nothing happens, because France gives up placing but does not achieve much, while Italy would also have some opportunities but waste too much with unforced errors. The same type of error, unfortunately, costs the goal of the second French advantage: throw-in won with difficulty, Varney risks a suicidal pass and the ball is intercepted by Jelonch, who flies in the goal for the 8-7.

The response, however, is immediate, with Crowley’s team throwing themselves forward and earning a free kick, with Garbisi converting for 8-10. On the other hand Jaminet replies at 34 ‘and makes 11-10. The first half final is a French assault, which ends with Villiere’s half-time goal. From throw-in at 5 meters, the maul moves forward, then the Dupont-Ntamack_Jaminet axis moves the ball from one side to the other until the number 11 which marks the flag. Jaminet, who had pardoned the Azzurri on the occasion of the first scoring, this time does not miss the transformation and sends his team to the locker room above the break.

In the second half France starts at full speed: Danty breaks through the tackles of Lucchesi and Varney but arrives short. Jelonch tries to crush with a second movement, but is clearly helped by the obstruction of the first French center who remains on the ground in the pseudo-grouping formed on the goal line. Italy, however, continues to suffer, the problems initially born at the meeting point return: a counter-roll suffered in midfield gives the ball for Alldritt’s advance, which he then unloads on Villiere. The French winger seats his direct opponent and flies to the goal: 23-10.

Crowley puts in Faiva, Zilocchi, Fuser and Pettinelli, then Marin replaces Menoncello and goes to position himself extreme, with Padovani climbing on the wing. The French pressure, however, is suffocating: Italy practically never leaves its own half, and in the end it is a beautiful action started and finished by Penaud – with the help of the usual Dupont – to close the discussion with the goal of the offensive bonus. : 30-10. In the final comes the fifth marking, again with a wild Villiere, with Ntamack fixing the final score at 37-10.

Francesco Palma

Francia: 15 Melvyn Jaminet, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Gabin Vilière, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont, 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Dylan Cretin, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 5 Paul Willemse, 4 Cameron Woki, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille

Available: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Francois Cros, 21 Maxime Lucu, 22 Yoram Moefana, 23 Thomas Ramos

Destinations: Jelonch 25 ‘, Villiere 40’ + 1, Villiere 50 ‘, Penaud 68’, Villiere 80 ‘+ 1

Transformations: Jaminet 40 ‘+ 1, 69’, Ntamack 80 ‘+ 2

Free kicks: Jaminet 5 ′, 34 ′

Italia: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Marco Zanon, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Toa Halafihi, 7 Michele Lamaro (c), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolò Cannon, 3 Tiziano Pasquali, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Available: 16 Epalahame Faiva, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Giosue Zilocchi, 19 Marco Fuser, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Callum Braley, 23 Leonardo Marin

Destinations: Menoncello 17 ‘

Transformations: Garbisi 18 ′

Free kicks: Garbisi, 29 ‘

