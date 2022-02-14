Six Nations 2022: Italy-England report cards

An opinion on the individual performances of the Azzurri’s second game in the Six Nations 2022

After Italy’s second game in the Six Nations 2022, against England in Rome on Sunday afternoon, came the 34th consecutive defeat in the Tournament for the Azzurri, the number 99 in the history of the Tournament.

A game where the difference was made gap level of the individuals, but also of the collective game phases, with a perfect English game plan to do harm to this Italy. The Azzurri gave too much in terms of individual errors, but there were also some not entirely negative notes.

The report cards of Italy

Padovani, 5.5: He gets more into the offensive game as the second blue point guard and is safe under high balls, he puts what he has in defense. Too little reactive on the third English try, when he should chase Jamie George launched on the right out.

Mori, 4: The blue winger is 21 years old and the means to grow. In attack he gains meters well, but is too easily taken out by Smith. He has serious responsibilities on two of the first three English tries: on the first he worries about Smith and gets around by Malins, on the third he is badly positioned and passive, leaving a situation too easy to interpret for the opponent 10. Severe errors for the required level.

Brex, 5: The centers of Italy are those who have to bear an immense weight in the defensive structure, called to work hard to cover the space left on the sides of the field by a defense that gives priority to being strong in the center. He touches several balls in attack and takes 12 tackles, but he is less lucid than usual in reading defensive situations.

Zanon, 5: As with Brex, he is called to do a lot of work, but compared to his colleague, he is not as familiar with deciphering opponent attacks. In attack he is less involved than seven days ago.

Ioane, 6: It’s hard to blame the Benetton wing for something. And the ball carrier more effective than the Azzurri, he puts everything he has in defense and tries to get anywhere.

Garbisi, 5.5: Everything good that Italy builds in attack is the result of your readings. The football for Brex and Ioane are the moments where Italy finally manages to unhinge the opponents’ defense. His willingness to totally control the attack leads him to overdo it at times, such as when he tries to replace Varney as a scrum-half in a couple of match points. In defense he suffers the charges of the forward opponents.

Varney, 5: He has another bad mistake on his shoulders, this time in the final of the first half, which allows England to obtain the possession that led to the 21-0 try. Improved the quality of its distribution and very accurate on box kicksmust grow from the point of view of leadership and not get sucked into the whirlwind of the frenzy in the offensive phase.

Halafihi, 6: He dedicates himself body and soul to the impossible mission of slowing down the English possession, he who with Lucchesi is one of the main blue threats as a ball-stealer. He comes out too early for HIA, he would certainly have done very well even after the 38 minutes played.

Lamaro, 6.5: The captain puts everything he has in it and the numbers prove it: 20 tackles, 8 balls carried, 8 passes, 1 turnover. Compared to a week ago, more present in attack. An all-round performance, even without any particularly sparkling action.

Steyn, 5: It is not yet the Braam we knew before the injury. In the first half he gets busy, but, forced to stay on the pitch for 80 minutes due to injuries, he drops dramatically to the distance.

Ruzza, 5.5: In the end, he is one of the most effective carriers of the Italian pack, especially in broken or poorly structured game situations. He concedes two free kicks a little too much soft.

Cannon, 5.5: He is in excellent physical condition, which allows him to maintain his performance for 80 minutes, distributing 18 tackles and carrying out the 4 balls he touches well, but he is unable to impose his physicality when it comes to slowing down the possession of others.

Ceccarelli, 6: In his first presence as a starter in blue, the Brive prop puts Ellis Genge in trouble in the lock. He carries out his dark work around the field. Perhaps he could have stayed on the pitch for more than 40 minutes.

Lucchesi, 6: One of the happiest news of the Italian Six Nations is the growth of the 21-year-old hooker, who never gives up on the pitch. 16 tackles and 13 charges say a lot about his desire to be a protagonist. He has on his back a big bad pitch on offense, but he is generally accurate. He sometimes he gives in to the heat and becomes an extra chaotic element in an already not particularly orderly team.

Fischetti, 5: 10 tackles in 47 minutes are not few for the Zebras prop, but he always suffers the physicality of the forward opponents.

Available

Faiva, 5: He stands out for the balls he brings, but he makes a few mistakes too many.

Traore, 5: Like above

Pasquali, 4.5: Enter at 40 ‘and immediately takes two consecutive free kicks against Genge, his former teammate at the Leicester Tigers.

Zambonin, sv: 9 minutes for the 11th Crowley-era rookie. Good luck for a bright future.

Negri, sv: He remains on the field only 16 minutes in total, in which he also carries 5 balls forward. Best wishes for recovering as quickly as possible from the head injury.

Pettinelli, 6: He’s not a clean player, he makes mistakes. But his physicality is always impactful when he enters the field.

Fusco, sv: He has important athletic and physical means and he proves it. A positive entrance, even if at times it falls into self-generated confusion. It is still a 22 year old with 6 appearances in the season in the most dysfunctional franchise of the URC.

Marin, sv: It would be ungenerous to punish him with a negative vote for his mistake on the catch that generates the action of the fifth English try. It would be interesting to see him in the control room for a few minutes.

England report cards

Steward, 7.5: Extremely elegant, extremely effective. It should not be forgotten that he is a class of 2000. His substantial renunciation of using his foot (he plays 95% of the balls he touched) speaks volumes about England’s tactical approach.

Malins, 7: Demiurge of the first goal, he enjoys great freedom on his range of competence and accumulates important numbers. He makes some mistakes with respect to his comrades in the department.

Marchant, 6: He just makes the right choices when called into question, we could have expected a greater contribution in attack. Loses three balls.

Slade, 7.5: Second director of the English team, he is the man of reason. He who knows if he is destined to wear the number 12 shirt more and more often.

Nowell, sv: After over 1000 days of waiting to wear the national team shirt again, his match lasts only 16 minutes. He’s fine, we’ll see him again soon.

Smith, 8: He is the cover man of England. His extraordinary talent is trumpeted everywhere, but in Rome he proves to have substance. He wallows in an ideal match for his abilities.

Randall, 8: His speed and the pace he gives to the game make all the difference for an England that wants to play very fast. He loves to run ball in hand.

Dombrandt, 8: With the top 5 men taking care of the work of the first advancement, the Harlequins player has the freedom to choose areas and moments in which to assert his sensational reading skills. 18 charges, 8 tackles, 4 balls recovered (!).

Curry, 6.5: A solid performance, with no sharp details from the captain.

Itoje, 8: Maybe the man of the match for England. They told him that in defense he is a phenomenon, but in attack he must be more present. He got to work.

Isiekwe, 7: Dark work but well done.

Ewels, 7: Like the ward colleague, he is dedicated to cleaning up the meeting points and a game of sacrifice.

Stuart, 6.5: Present in attack with solid percussion, receives half a vote less for the two free kicks against him.

George, 7.5: He definitely wants to get back the number 2 shirt and he shows it. Double from a great hooker, scores from pick and go and with an open field run.

Genge, 8.5: Performance of great technical depth. He makes the number 9 at some meeting point, becomes the protagonist of a passage worthy of the best openings for George’s goal, crushes Pasquali in a closed scrum. Half a vote more for the immediate reaction to Negri’s injury.

Available

Cowan-Dickie, 7: Some well-carried charge and a great desire to do well. Some mistakes in the tackle.

Marler, sv: Only fifteen minutes.

Sinckler, 7.5: Forty minutes and a goal, proving to be a strong one. Very strong.

Chessum, 7: Play 15 minutes at the international debut. He gains 22 meters with 2 balls touched, demonstrating what he can do.

Simmonds, 7.5: A few charges at one hundred per hour of his, but above all 8 tackles in 26 minutes.

Youngs, 9: Career grade. He joined Jason Leonard as the England player with more caps than ever.

Ford, sv: But what role did he enter !?

Daly, 7: Enter for Nowell, play wing and intervene when requested.

