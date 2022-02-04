Six Nations 2022, Italy: Halafihi and Menoncello in training for France

Here is the first XV chosen by Kieran Crowley for the debut in the tournament

Kieran Crowley has announced the formation of Italy for the match against France on February 6, a match valid for the first day of the Six Nations 2022.

Two rookies in the XV of the Azzurri: Toa Halafihi will make his debut in the national team with the number 8 after the presence with Italia Emergenti in the match won against Romania A last December; Tommaso Menoncello, recovered from a less serious injury than expected, will be deployed to the wing.

Read also: Italy Under 20: training for the challenge against France

On the bench two other rookies, Manuel Zuliani and Leonardo Marin.

Marin and Menoncello will play for the first time in the national team at just 19 years old. Zuliani, on the other hand, has the opportunity to debut at 21.

Tommaso Menoncello will make up the enlarged triangle together with Edoardo Padovani and Monty Ioane, Marco Zanon and Nacho Brex make up the pair of centers while the Varney-Garbisi duo, as expected, will be part of the midline.

In the third line Toa Halafihi will be joined by captain Michele Lamaro and Sebastian Negri, with 36 caps the most experienced player of the Italian team.

Federico Ruzza and Niccolò Cannone make up the second line behind the trio made up of Danilo Fischetti, Gianmarco Lucchesi and Tiziano Pasquali.

Click here for the XV chosen by the French.

Italy, training

15 Edoardo PADOVANI (Benetton Rugby, 30 caps)

14 Tommaso MENONCELLO (Benetton Rugby, newcomer)

13 Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps)

12 Marco ZANON (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps)

11 Montanna IOANE (Benetton Rugby, 9 caps)

10 Paolo GARBISI (Montpellier, 13 caps)

9 Stephen VARNEY (Gloucester Rugby, 9 caps)

8 Toa HALAFIHI (Benetton Rugby, rookie)

7 Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 10 caps) – captain

6 Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 36 caps)

5 Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 25 caps)

4 Niccolò CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 15 caps)

3 Tiziano PASQUALI (Benetton Rugby, 21 caps)

2 Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps)

1 Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 15 caps)

Available:

16 Epalahame FAIVA (Benetton Rugby, 1 cap)

17 Ivan NEMER (Benetton Rugby, 3 caps)

18 Giosuè ZILOCCHI (Zebre Parma, 15 caps)

19 Marco FUSER (Newcastle Falcons, 36 caps)

20 Giovanni PETTINELLI (Benetton Rugby, 1 cap)

21 Manuel ZULIANI (Benetton Rugby, rookie)

22 Callum BRALEY (Benetton Rugby, 12 caps)

23 Leonardo MARIN (Benetton Rugby, rookie)

To be always updated on our news put your like on Facebook page of OnRugby and / or subscribe to the our Telegram channel. To study, review or check the rules of the game of rugby, instead, click here.

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction