Six Nations 2022, Italy seen from the outside

The opinions of the media and foreign journalists after the Paris match are generally positive towards the Azzurri

Despite a 37-10 which in numerical terms seems little different from Italy’s recent results in the other editions of the Six Nations and in the other challenges against the top teams of world rugby, the performance of the first day of the Six Nations 2022 had numerous encouraging aspects.

Positive facets that the foreign press, often the most ferocious criticism of the Azzurri, did not let go, not sparing positive comments on the performance.

For the BBC “Although Italy has now lost 33 consecutive matches in the Six Nations, there have been promising signs on which they hope to build as early as matchday two, when they host England.”

It didn’t feel like a 37-10 game. I don’t know how to phrase that better. – The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) February 6, 2022

The Guardian he does not go into excesses, but gives a precise analysis: “It was thought that it was just a question of how many goals France would score; how fast he would reach the same bonus point Ireland captured on Saturday against Wales. But a courageous and cohesive performance by Italy on a wet afternoon in Paris made everything more difficult than expected. “

The French newspapers are strict with their favorites, satisfied with the victory and the offensive bonus point but not exactly convinced by a XV de France inaccurate and unspectacular.

Another tough result for Italy in the Six Nations. But they did lots of good stuff today in tough conditions. Some impressive physicality, defensive work, and breakdown effort. Another defeat but decent performance. #FRAvITA – Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) February 6, 2022

L’Equipe headlines with an enigmatic pseudo-Italian: “Here it goes slowly, it goes soft … “, moreover imitated by a perhaps even worse title of Midi Olympique, which in the online version reads: “France-Italy: here it goes slowly, goes healthy “.

In the article of the main French sports daily, one senses a critical ambition which is then explained in a piece that, at the beginning, summarizes the positive notes, including the fact that the 27 points of difference are the widest margin of victory of the France against Italy at home in the history of the Six Nations and the almost a priori superiority of the French over the Azzurri (“in front of the spectacle of the Stade de France we allowed ourselves to yawn, at times, to sigh, often, but never to really worry “).

But then, we move on to the criticisms: “the Gallic symphony has spread an increasingly strange impression. An inability to find links between the ideas of one and those of the other, to impose one’s own rhythm “. A match won thanks to individual flare-ups, to individual moments, rather than thanks to a convincing performance.

From an Italy perspective, the defense is night and day compared to last year. Felt like every time a team got into the 22, they would score last year. France had to really work this year. Hopefully that continues. Set-piece is a worry though, lineout struggled and scrum too. – Paul Eddison (@pauleddison) February 6, 2022

Of the same opinion Le Figaro, with an eloquent “Minimum essential for the XV de France”.

From both French newspapers, moreover, positive words on the blue defensive performance, while the British Times he writes: “Italy has played its part [nella non perfetta prestazione francese], with a remarkable defensive performance that restores hope for the future in the moment of their 33rd consecutive defeat in the Six Nations. “

