Six Nations 2022, read the story of France-Italy

Crowley has set some goals, moral and tactical, on his team’s path in the Tournament: a first assessment

In the belly of the Olympic Stadium in Rome, in the dressing room of Italy that will be used for the matches of the Six Nations 2022, for some months there has been a large white writing on a blue background, above the logo of the Italian Rugby Federation: to obtain respect and credibility to create a team identity.

A mantra that has been repeated often since Kieran Crowley took the reins of the Azzurri. A common and shared goal, towards which Michele Lamaro and his teammates took a step on Sunday afternoon at the Stade de France in the eighty minutes that made up France-Italy, the first day of the Six Nations 2022.

Italy has squeezed every drop of sweat on the green rectangle, has left everything on the field and, despite a passive who does not seem to tell a different story than in recent years, has deserved the honor of weapons by sweating much more than expected the much praised France, who only reached the offensive bonus after the hour of play and, despite the façade declarations, will not be fully satisfied to have left the simplest game of her Six Nations with a points difference of only 5 points higher than that that Ireland imposed on Wales.

“We can’t be the ones to say if we have earned the credibility we want, others will have to do it,” said Kieran Crowley in the press conference following the meeting. The certification must come from outside, in short, and the CT knows well that a swallow does not make spring: the performance in Paris had more than one echo than that of Rome, against New Zealand, in November. After that, however, two unsatisfactory performances came against Argentina and Uruguay.

For better or for worse

The path, as we knew, is therefore still long, but some results can be outlined.

On the eve of the Six Nations, Kieran Crowley had listed some immediate priorities on which to focus and on which to assess the Azzurri’s performance: the contact area, the static phases and the discipline.

The contact area is perhaps the situation where things got worse in Paris. Although the driving maulwhere the defensive progress made itself visible, with the exception of a couple of groupings well executed by the opponents in the first part of the match, the progress of the Italian national team at the meeting point was not sufficient.

Italy has a desperate effort to maintain possession of the ball, especially when the ball carrier manages to advance profitably. The greater the advancement, and therefore the distance from the first support, the greater the likelihood of possession being lost. Despite the physical brutality of the case, this is a particularly refined technical discourse, which in today’s rugby is trained obsessively by all the teams, some even with specifically dedicated staff members.

France made a clear choice: nothing jackler, no attempts to snatch possession, but selection of the meeting points to attack with at least two men to force a counter-roll and regain possession of the ball through the push. An attitude that requires not only an extremely strong team physically and athletically, but also intelligent in deciding the situations where to intervene and those where instead to save energy.



First ball in attack of the match. After the first meeting point the French defense goes upside down, Brex holds the ball and advances. Halafihi and Padovani are half a second late, the extreme blue fails to get under Jelonch who claims the tonnage mismatch and the best technical position and destroys the Italian ruck

The official statistics of the match speak of 5 balls lost by Italy at the meeting point, which added to the 13 gestural errors committed make up a not very happy picture of Italy’s ability to use and maintain possession.

Furthermore, 70% of the meeting points of the Azzurri lasted more than 3 seconds, thus preventing us from playing the quality possessions that are necessary to conquer the advancement and not to be brutally rejected as happened in particular in the second part of the game. .

Instead, the static phases reach a wrinkled sufficiency. Things went well in the lineout until Gianmarco Lucchesi, who this year is distinguishing himself for precision, was the one to throw: he has the second best percentage at the launch of the URC. Less precise Hame Faiva, from which came two throw-ins lost and one won without any quality in the most prestigious area of ​​the pitch, the five meters from the opponent’s goal. Well reactivity on the opponent’s throw that allowed us to steal a throw-in and dirty at least a couple of possessions.

In a closed scrum, the numbers say that Italy and France have earned two free kicks each. The Azzurri seemed in trouble in the first half, but managed to limit the damage as much as possible, with Fischetti suffering all the kilograms of Uini Atonio. The other frontline instead had mixed fortunes, but generally seemed to perform better in the specific phase of the orderly scrum.

Finally, discipline, a point where Italy has often conceded a lot, forced by its defensive weakness to a series of fouls. The match in Paris was broken up and counted a total of 24 free kicks, of which 14 were committed by France, which was very revisable, especially in the ability to adapt to the referee meter: Mike Adamson whistled 5 offside kicks to the defensive line of the hosts.

Although they did not have Ireland’s perfection in Saturday’s match (only 6 kicks against them), Italy kept the free-kicks tally in a low-medium range, thus hitting one of the declared goals.

Free mistakes and asphyxiated attack

Few would have expected Italy to be competitive in scoring throughout the first half, yet at the break all the Azzurri fans felt frustrated, aware that France’s 18 points were not the result of a large amount of play by the hosts.

Italy committed too high a number of gratuitous mistakes, which sabotaged the goodness of the excellent defensive work done especially in the first 40 minutes. More cynical teams than the transalpines would have punished these errors more precisely, but for a good part of the game Italy managed to escape. Again, a similarity with the Olimpico match against the All Blacks.

As in that match, the Azzurri showed little ball in hand. Except in the perfect action of Tommaso Menoncello’s goal, Italy has struggled to propose something effective, partly for the aforementioned problems in the conservation of the oval, partly for the inability to generate progress when the defense is well lined up.

Probably the blue staff has not yet had the opportunity to fully develop the offensive discourse, but without greater unpredictability when going to challenge the heavy players of the opposing team, we will hardly be able to generate quality balls. To date, our forwards almost always receive the ball from number 9, with a clear designated goalkeeper who is easily recognizable even by the defense.



The French defense is considered among the best in the world with good reason. In this area of ​​the pitch, he engages a maximum of two men in the tackle area and maintains an impressive density. Making a difference is very difficult for everyone, especially when you don’t ask a lot of questions on the line

A judgment

To make the list of what’s wrong, the list would be long and depressing. Tactical play, for example, has always seen us on the losing side of the competition.

The truth, however, is that the Azzurri’s match is a better match than the final 37-10 makes it seem and there are several positive things to take home. In particular, a high-level defensive performance, significantly improved compared to that of twelve and twenty-four months ago in the Tournament.

It is clear that in the 23rd year of the Six Nations, Italy could and probably should have been in another condition. But the situation is this and placing oneself in a critical perspective on the basis of this leaves today the time it finds. Sunday’s performance against France is a step forward, a first move towards a further attempt at progress. If the Azzurri manage to follow up on him, the rest of the Tournament, the season and the cycle just started will tell us.

Although, as Azzurri supporters we are, we may be tired of waiting, we know that not everything will happen overnight: once again we need patience. In our small way we can only support.

Lorenzo Calamai

