Six Nations 2022: Scotland fall to Cardiff 20-17, Wales found

The Dragons cheer after Biggar’s drop, which gives them the coveted ransom

Scotland’s race at the Grand Slam stops immediately: Wales reacts with pride to the bad defeat suffered on the first day and forces the Cardo national team to defeat thanks to a great physical performance, crowned by a drop by Dan Biggar in the last 10 minutes of game.

The fasting in Cardiff continues by the Scots, who have not won in the Welsh capital since 2002.

Scotland, which suffered the physicality of Wales and did not know how to unhinge the defense of the Dragons, often trying to beat the opponent’s frontline with one-on-one challenges that rarely went through, except at 11 ‘when Darcy Graham beat Louis Rees-Zammit with impressive strength.

The wing number 14 of the guests was probably the best of his players, enthusiastically distributing very hard tackles and always making himself dangerous in attack. On the other hand, the performance of the expected counterpart Duhan van der Merwe, author of a very opaque test, was negative. Not even Finn Russell brilliant in the management of the game: he is responsible for not looking more for the direct challenge with the forwards.

After relinquishing control of the score in the first quarter of the game, Wales returned to a draw thanks to the try of Tomas Francis at the back of a maul and the foot of a Dan Biggar who, in the hundredth international match of his career, proved to be an extraordinary leader, dedicating himself personally to the physical and moral aggression of the match.

The great performance of the Welsh pack did the rest, with the man of the match Ryan Elias and the entire third row on the shields in an intense performance that put Welsh possession under pressure at breakdown and in a lineout, as well as not allowing the progress to the opposite.

Very tight final: yellow to Finn Russell for volunteer forward with 13 remaining; Biggar’s drop shortly thereafter for his own advantage; last desperate offensive of three minutes of Scotland returned in numerical parity.

Wales celebrates and meets again: it is not the national team of golden generation, but he can still have his say against any opponent. Scotland sinks back into its usual doubts.

But be careful: a single defeat does not cut anyone out of the final victory. The Six Nations is still very open.

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Alex Cuthbert, 13 Owen Watkin, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Louis Rees-Zammit, 10 Dan Biggar (c), 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Jac Morgan, 6 Taine Basham, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Wyn Jones

Available: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Seb Davies, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Jonathan Davies

Wales scorers

Destinations: Francis (31)

Transformations:

Free Kicks: Biggar (4, 9, 26, 58)

Drop: Biggar (70)

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price, 8 Matt Fagerson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Sam Skinner, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 4 Jonny Gray, 3 WP Nel, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Available: 16 George Turner, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Magnus Bradbury, 20 Rory Darge, 21 Ben White, 22 Blair Kinghorn, 23 Cameron Redpath

Scotland scorers

Goals: Graham (11)

Transformations:

Free Kicks: Russell (16, 20, 29, 50)

