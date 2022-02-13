Six Nations 2022: show in Paris, France passes 30-24 over Ireland

The Bleus do and undo, in front of an opponent who, even without offering a great proof, has always remained in the game, but in the end they bring home a fundamental match

Everything happens at the Stade de France, but in the end what many considered a “final” of the Six Nations was brought home by France, which on the one hand seemed superior to Ireland, on the other however – as always – did everything to complicate his life. After all, the Irish have been good at staying in the game even in the most difficult moments, taking advantage of any opponent’s inattention. It was not enough: it ends 30-24 for France, which brings home 4 fundamental points.

Ready-to-go and France takes just over a minute to take the lead. Throw-in played quickly and then multiphase at very high rates: Atonio loads and takes away two, then there is a pocketed by Ntamack and a perfect offload for the rushing Dupont, who crushes in the goal. Jaminet transforms for 7-0.

Ireland respond, but i B.leus they defend well and as soon as they steal the ball they start again: Villiere explores the Irish depth with his foot, then goes to put pressure and earn the hold for the 10-0 penalty, again by Jaminet.

It all seems easy, but the French train suddenly loses control: directly from Carbery’s restart kick, France falls asleep and Mack Hansen collects the ball on the fly to easily go to the goal.

At 15 ‘Villemse conquers the estate that allows Jaminet to stretch on 13-7. After the sprint start the match becomes more closely fought in the middle of the pitch, and the open field game leaves room for a close battle on the meeting point. In the following 20 minutes, while not changing the score, France puts pressure and gains meters, and then stretches again with Jaminet in the 36th minute. To complete the job at the end of the first half, the scrum takes care of order, which still earns a free kick: 19-7.

In the recovery, France continues to keep the pressure very high. Jaminet is the usual sniper and in the 44th minute he punishes Conway’s offside on Gibson Park’s stock. As always, however, Ireland just takes a moment: free kick granted by the French, penaltouche in the 22, perfect maul and Van der Flier punishes the French and shortens the distance, 22-14.

The marking sends France into the ball, leaving the Irish space to play the score by heart. The greens return to the 22, then Gibson Park invents a great play, beats 2 opponents and marks in the middle of the posts, redeeming a performance that was not exciting until then: 22-21.

The reaction comes immediately: French pressure on a lineout in the 22 opponents, peremptory counter-roll – as already seen against Italy – and the ball recovered. First Atonio, then Baille pack the goal with two devastating charges: 27-21, with Jaminet not transforming for the first time.

There is not a breather, the feeling is that anything can happen at any moment. Ireland have regained solidity, while France misses something too much ball in hand. The greens return to put pressure on the French 22 in the 66th minute with the kick of Tadhg Beirne, who improvises himself as a foot specialist and finds a great throw-in, then won with difficulty by France.

On the other hand, an inaccurate passage by Murray triggers the usual Bleus pressure, which this time however does not bring results. Carbery shortens with a penalty in the 73rd minute, but then France pours into attack to try to close the game: furious fight at the meeting point, then Fickou with a soccer “launches” Flament, the action arrives in the 22 where Jaminet decides to attack alone, finds space and goes to goal, but Gardner cancels because there is no clear evidence of the ball being crushed. However, there was an advantage, and the French extreme is satisfied with 3 points for the 30-24.

Ireland wastes the last opportunity with a reckless management of the oval, then the time ends, and with it the game: 4 points for Galthiè’s team, which places a fundamental stake on the road to the Six Nations. For the Irish, of course, the tournament is not over, but now everything is getting harder.

Francesco Palma

The scoreboard of France Ireland, second day of the Six Nations 2022:

France: 15 Melvyn Jaminet, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Gabin Vilière, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Francois Cros, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 5 Paul Willemse, 4 Cameron Woki, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille

Bench: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Thibaud Flament, 21 Dylan Cretin, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Thomas Ramos

Destinations: Dupont 2 ‘, Baille 54’

Transformations: Jaminet 3 ′

Free kicks: Jaminet 7 ‘, 16’, 36 ‘, 39’, 44 ‘, 78’

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Mack Hansen, 10 Joey Carbery, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Caelan Doris, 5 James Ryan (c ) 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter

Bench: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Peter O’Mahony, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Carty, 23 Robbie Henshaw

Destinations: Hansen 8 ‘, Van der Flier 46’, Gibson Park 50 ‘

Transformations: Carbery 8 ′, 47 ′, 50 ′

Free Kicks: 73 ′

