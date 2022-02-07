Six Nations 2022: the report cards of France-Italy

Opaque performance of the blue median couple, in France Villiere and Jaminet shine

After Italy’s first match in the Six Nations 2022, against France on Sunday afternoon in Paris, came the thirty-third consecutive defeat in the Tournament for the Azzurri.

A game that, however, also gave positive indications to Kieran Crowley and his staff. After having dealt with an overall analysis of the match and having seen the opinions of the foreign press, it is time for a judgment on the individual performances seen at the Stade de France.

The report cards of Italy

Padovani, 5: There is always the feeling that he is slightly misplaced in defensive situations, especially when he is required to move from his position to follow the dynamics from deep cover. If Italy loses the tactical battle at the foot it is also because it loses direct confrontation with its counterpart.

Menoncello, 7.5: Youngest player ever to score in the Six Nations. And this is worth an extra 0.5 in a match that the 19-year-old plays very well with the number 14 shirt. He never suffers physically, he tackles everything that comes close to him, like when he goes to take two men with only one tackle in the first half.

Brex, 5.5: He uses his well-known timing well in the defensive climb and never misses the tackle. He will close at 13 without errors, innocent on the second French goal where he is beaten by the very soft touch of Ntamack on his inverted climb. Two lost balls and a kick against him prevent him from reaching 6.

Zanon, 6: Used as a crowbar of the offensive maneuver, it often and willingly manages to take the advantage line. At 10 charges he combines 12 tackles without errors, but the late reading of some defensive situations does not allow him to go beyond a crumpled pass.

Ioane, 5.5: He is, as always, the best ball carrier of the Italian attack, but this time he is responsible for a few too many defensive mistakes. The most evident is the one that leads to Penaud’s goal, when he doesn’t trust Zilocchi’s speed and gets cut out of the tackle.

Garbisi, 5: Lucid and precise on the occasion of the goal of Menoncello, he even replaces Varney in a couple of box kick well done with the left-handed. For the rest, however, he is suffocated by the pressure of the opposing defense and makes a few mistakes too, even from a tactical point of view, as in the occasion of the quick kick in the 22 meters. He is put under by the game at the foot of Ntamack and Jaminet.

Varney, 4.5: The short playing time so far this season makes itself felt. Perhaps the worst performance of the very young number 9 since he has been with the senior national team. In addition to the error on Jelonch’s interception that causes the first goal, he puts another 5 gestural errors and assistance that is not always precise to Garbisi. No doubt he has the resilience to react to the bad performance.

Halafihi, 5.5: There is no doubt that it is a profit addition in the blue pack. Despite being a rookie, it was legitimate to expect greater centrality as ball carrier, instead he brings only 2 balls in 56 minutes on the field. This, combined with a given punishment and two gestural errors, makes his proof insufficient.

Lamaro, 7: The blue captain is a leader by example. The 21 tackles made over the course of 80 minutes say so.

Negroes, 5.5: Designated as principal ball carrier blue, he suffers from the physicality and aggressiveness of the opposing defense. It is not only a demerit of him, since it is almost always used in situations that are already difficult at the start, as in the case of the devastating tackle suffered by Atonio.

Ruzza, 7: One of the best of the Azzurri, director of the lineout but also very present in doing the dirty work on the pitch.

Cannon, 6: He physically slams left and right, is also forced to return to the final. He shows that he has expanded his energy reservoir.

Pasquali, 5: Resists Baille in close scrum, but is on the run for the rest of the game.

Lucchesi, 6: He is almost the only blue ball stealer and wins 2 turnovers. He adds 10 tackles in 50 minutes and general throw-in accuracy. Suffers in melee, could be more protagonist like ball carrier.

Fischetti, 5: Undergoes Atonio in a closed melee, managing to put a patch on it somehow. He plays all the first 35 ‘, making it the best blue tackler, but then falls at the turn of the interval. A couple of questionable choices, like when he gives Garbisi the ball under the pressure of three opposing hounds.

Available

Faiva, 5.5: Very active in defense, with the remarkable amount of 9 tackles in 30 minutes, of which 3 dominant. He brings solidity even in close scrum, but he can’t be forgiven three off-target pitches.

Nemer, 5.5: Strong-willed in quantity, sent back to the sender practically every time he tries to be the protagonist

Zilocchi, 6: Wins a free-kick in a scrum with a big push on Gros. Less effective when it comes to carrying the ball.

Fuser, 6: Plaque all he can in the final half hour.

Pettinelli, 6.5: He settles in the unusual position of number 8 and shows off with two starts from the base of the scrum ordered.

Zuliani, sv: Only 11 minutes for the rookie flanker.

Braley, sv: Enter the final 15 minutes, when Italy is now on the ropes.

Marin, 6: Blue debut in the most difficult moment of the match. Ships under a pair of up and under without being able to contend for the ball in the air. An interesting counterattack in the finale. A sufficiency of encouragement.

The report cards of France

Jaminet, 7.5: If it were not for Villiere’s hat-trick he would be the best in the field. Big foot, fine brain and soft hands, as in the assist for the first goal of the colleague.

Penaud, 6.5: Dumbledore for a good part of the match, then shoots a couple of accelerations in the second half where he shows all his class. The interchange with Dupont for the marking of him is beautiful.

Fickou, 6: When France goes into confusion, he takes care of putting the bar straight

Danty, 6: He is not served much, He only remembers a great percussion where he unravels too easily 3 defenders

Villiere, 8: Justice Italy at every possible opportunity.

Ntamack, 7: Play without overdoing it. It is legitimate to expect more, but together with Jaminet he dominates the game at the foot and is perfect in the game with the time limit that gives the 18-10 of the interval to France. And he takes 10 tackles.

Dupont, 6: He occasionally seems a slave to his own energy, which ends up putting him in awkward situations and making him make mistakes.

Alldritt, 7: He undertakes a gigantic attacking job by bringing the ball into contact 22 times. He is not as devastating as on other occasions, but at the end of the day he gained 113 meters ball in hand. Even better tackler with 11 interventions.

Cretin, 6: Performance not particularly sparkling, despite several balloons carried.

Jelonch, 6.5: We eat Varney on the occasion of the goal, but we also eat the blue supports in many meeting points.

Willemse, 6.5: He is the man of the obscure work in the France house and he also dedicates himself to it in the afternoon in Paris.

Woki, 7: Immense work in lineout, in drive, at the meeting point. A few fouls too many, but a sublime player.

Atonius, 6.5: Puts the direct opponent into trouble in closed, spreads Negri on the ground. Little else.

Marchand, 6: And the other ball carrier of the French pack (12 charges), but it is often returned to the sender. In the static phases it is almost perfect.

Baille, 6.5: Ever since he was told he is the best left prop in the world, he started to believe too.

Available

Mauvaka, 5: Impalpable entry into the final quarter of the race.

Gros, 5: He enters, gets plowed by Zilocchi, takes a kick against for offside. Not great.

Bamba, 5: Three free kicks in 30 minutes on the pitch.

Taofifenua, 6: Hit four balls in less than 25 minutes and help widen the final gap

Cros, sv: 11 minutes and only one ball touched

Lucu, sv: Enter when the game is closed. Its 23 steps in 11 minutes help to understand the forcing final of the Bleus

Moefana, 7: He shines in his 23 minutes, helping France to unhinge the remaining resistance and bring home the bonus. With Danty and Fickou not exactly dazzling, he could win a starting shirt against Ireland.

Ramos, sv: Class player to whom the staff gives only 5 minutes, once again showing him a senseless distrust of him

