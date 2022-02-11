Six Nations 2022: the team of Ireland that challenges France, outside Sexton

The Irish captain was forced to forfeit due to an injury in training, in his place Carbery

Andy Farrell has decided the formation that will face France, in what is the challenge between the two favorites of the Six Nations 2022. Ireland, as well as the B.leus, comes from a stellar November in which he beat the All Blacks, and both have clearly won their first game. The Greens against Wales, the French against Italy.

Sexton is forced to forfeit due to an injury in training: Carbery will start in the median from the start, flanked by the very confirmed Gibson Park. The captain will therefore be James Ryan. For the rest, Farrell confirms as a block the team that beat Wales, with Aki-Ringrose centers and last Saturday’s player of the match, Mack Hansen, at the wing.

Read also: the formation of France for the match against Ireland

Some changes instead among the 8 possible successors. Sexton’s absence frees up a seat for Jack Carty, Henderson replaces Baird and Henshaw fills the last available back seat to replace Hume.

This is the team of Ireland that will face France in Saturday’s match, valid for the second day of the Six Nations:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster / UCD) 17 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster / Garryowen) 28 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster / UCD) 38 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht / Galwegians) 34 caps

11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 1 chap

10. Joey Carbery (Munster / Clontarf) 28 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 13 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster / UCD) 41 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster / Lansdowne) 17 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster / Clontarf) 53 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster / Lansdowne) 26 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster / UCD) 41 caps CAPTAIN

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster / St Mary’s College) 13 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster / UCD) 36 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster / Old Belvedere) 23 caps

Available

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster / Lansdowne) 3 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster / Clontarf) 113 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht / Buccaneers) 19 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster / Academy) 65 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster / Cork Constitution) 80 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster / Garryowen) 93 caps

22. Jack Carty (Buccaneers / Connacht) 10 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster / Buccaneers) 53 caps

To be always updated on our news put your like on Facebook page of OnRugby and / or subscribe to the our Telegram channel. To study, review or check the rules of the game of rugby, instead, click here.

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction