Six Nations 2022: three novelties in the formation of Italy that challenges England

Median confirmed, on the bench 6 forward and 2 backs

The blue head coach Kieran Crowley has chosen the team of Italy that on Sunday at 16.00 will challenge England on the second day of the Six Nations 2022. After the debut five days ago in Paris, the Azzurri will present a XV that sees three new starting from the first minute compared to what we saw at the Stade de France.

Read also: Six Nations 2022, calendar and live TV and streaming of the second day

There will be no Tommaso Menoncello (stopped by a physical problem), whose place at the wing is taken by Federico Mori ready to debut in the Championship after being excluded from the 23 in Paris. For the rest, the line-up of the trocar is confirmed, with Padovani and Ioane closing the enlarged triangle, the solidity of Brex and Zanon in the middle of the field and the median with Garbisi and Varney.

The second “new” name arrives in the third line, with the confirmed Lamaro and Halafihi who will be joined by Steyn, who takes the place of Negri who slips on the bench. Ruzza and Niccolò Cannone will continue to deal with the calls in touch and the second line, while Pietro Ceccarelli will be seen again in the first. Together with the Roman prop of Brive, out in the match with France, there will be again Lucchesi and Fischetti.

On the bench the forward-trocar distribution will be 6-2. Compared to the first match of the Six Nations there will not be Nemer but Traorè, as well as Fuser who gives way to Sisi. Faiva and Pettinelli will still have the role of finisher, while as reserve scrum half there will be Fusco delle Zebre in place of Braley. Marin confirmed as utility back.

Read also: The complete cards of all the players of Italy involved in the Six Nations

Six Nations: the formation of Italy for the match against England (Sunday, 16.00):

15 Edoardo PADOVANI (Benetton Rugby, 31 caps)

14 Federico MORI (Bordeaux, 11 caps)

13 Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 9 caps)

12 Marco ZANON (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps)

11 Montanna IOANE (Benetton Rugby, 10 caps)

10 Paolo GARBISI (Montpellier, 14 caps)

9 Stephen VARNEY (Gloucester Rugby, 10 caps)

8 Toa HALAFIHI (Benetton Rugby, 1 cap)

7 Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 11 caps) – captain

6 Braam STEYN (Benetton Rugby, 46 caps)

5 Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 26 caps)

4 Niccolò CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 16 caps)

3 Pietro CECCARELLI (Brive, 17 caps)

2 Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Benetton Rugby, 9 caps)

1 Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 16 caps)

Read also: The TV and streaming schedule of rugby over the weekend from 11 to 13 February

Available:

16 Epalahame FAIVA (Benetton Rugby, 2 caps)

17 Cherif TRAORE ‘(Benetton Rugby, 12 caps)

18 Tiziano PASQUALI (Benetton rugby, 22 caps)

19 David SISI (Zebre Parma, 18 caps)

20 Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 37 caps)

21 Giovanni PETTINELLI (Benetton Rugby, 2 caps)

22 Alessandro FUSCO (Fiamme Oro Rugby / Zebre Parma, 2 caps)

23 Leonardo MARIN (Benetton Rugby, 1 caps)

To be always updated on our news put your like on Facebook page of OnRugby and / or subscribe to the our Telegram channel. To study, review or check the rules of the game of rugby, instead, click here.

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction