Six Nations CEO: “Italy has our support. They know what to do and it won’t harm the tournament”

During the official presentation of the Six Nations, the issue of Italy’s position in the tournament was addressed several times, not only with the coach Kieran Crowley – who answered the usual questions on promotions and relegations – but also with the CEO of the Six Nations Ben Morel, who openly said that no changes of any kind are planned from the point of view of the formula, denying the system of promotions and relegations (“No. It’s not on the current agenda.” Morel said. ) and closing the door on a South African gateway.

First of all, while acknowledging the difficulties of the Azzurri in the last Six Nations, Morel praised the work done with the young players: “The Italian results were not satisfactory first of all for themselves and for their federation, but at the same time they have many young talents who are doing well consistently in the under 20s, and are now making their way to the senior national team “.

The CEO then insisted on the Azzurri, and on the trust he places in them: “They are making a lot of effort and putting a lot of resources into it. This year they have three away games, we need to be aware of that too. But they have a young team and they know what they need to do, so they have our full support. They do not create problems with the credibility of the tournament.

In short, a good certificate of confidence from the Six Nations board, in a very complicated period for the senior national team.

