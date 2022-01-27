Six Nations, Crowley: “Promotions and relegations? I would agree, but I don’t think it will ever happen”

The national team head coach had his say: “I don’t think it will happen because other teams could have a bad year”

The Six Nations 2022 is approaching, and during the official launch of the tournament, Italy’s coach, Kieran Crowley, discussed the various hot topics of the moment, including the possible call-up of some Premiership players. The coach was also questioned about Italy’s recent results in the tournament, which were not exciting, and about the possibility that one day promotions and relegations in the Six Nations could be introduced.

“Italy’s stay in the Six Nations is a matter for the board, and they have to decide this kind of thing. If I had to express a personal opinion, I would be in favor of a promotion and relegation system. Who can say that someone else would be better than Italy in the Six Nations? ” Crowley said at the international press conference to unveil the tournament.

The national team head coach then insisted: “I don’t think it will ever come to that, because other teams, such as Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland and France – could have a bad year and be relegated. However, it is something we are not focusing on right now, and we hope to be able to close this discourse with our performances in the next Six Nations ”.

In short, beyond the question – which has been discussed for a long time now – Crowley’s goal is to solve the problem on the pitch, demonstrating that Italy can stay in the tournament and be competitive.

