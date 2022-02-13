Six Nations, Italy-England 0-33: second blue knockout

England beat Italy 33-0 in the match valid for the second day of the Six Nations rugby and played at the Olympic stadium in Rome. This is the second knockout for Lamaro and his companions in this edition of the tournament after the 37-10 away defeat against France last Sunday. Five goals from guests with Smith on 9 ‘, George on 19’ and 39 ‘, Daly on 44’ and Sinckler on 73 ‘. The Azzurri will return to the field on Sunday 27 February away from Ireland.

“With the English it was a completely different game compared to last week in France. On the breakdown the English have chosen to always remain standing, and we have found important difficulties in managing our game starting from that base”, l analysis by Italrugby coach Kieran Crowley.

“There was no lack of opportunities, in the second half in particular we had some – adds Crowley at the press conference -, if used we could have brought home points that could have kept the score tighter, only at this level, with opportunities for this type the others score points, but today we don’t, and here we must certainly make a qualitative leap “.

“We weren’t good in the discipline, we conceded too many free kicks and it’s difficult with a team as good as England. We also need to be more concrete in attack and exploit what we create,” says captain Lamaro. “We knew they would have expanded us in defense and attacked us there, but we had to defend better – adds the 23-year-old from Rome -. The defense still kept in the fray, but we have to work in attack: we didn’t use too many opportunities”.