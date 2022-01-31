Six Nations: Italy, the center of the Zebras Enrico Lucchin called

The 26-year-old center has been added to the blue group preparing the debut in the Championship scheduled for Sunday against France

In view of the debut in the Six Nations 2022, scheduled for Sunday at 16 in Paris against France, the blue technical staff has added a piece to the roster. It is again a player of the Zebras, after Sunday the call of the prop Neculai was announced: Enrico Lucchin joins the group that is preparing the challenge to the transalpines.

The call-up of Lucchin, who could make his debut in blue this Sunday, was also necessary due to the delicate situation in terms of injuries and physical condition between the centers, with the absences of Morisi and Menoncello as well as the few minutes played by Zanon so far. . The Zebras player has appeared very bright in his last two outings with the federal franchise, playing 160 minutes of level against Worcester and Munster.

The preparation with Italy towards the match with France Pietro Ceccarelli will not continue: in agreement with the Brive technical staff, the blue prop will remain at the disposal of his club in view of the next sporting match.

Six Nations, the updated list of the squad of the Italian national team:

Pylons

Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 15 caps)

Ion NECULAI (Zebre Parma, newcomer)

Ivan NEMER (Benetton Rugby, 3 caps)

Tiziano PASQUALI (Benetton Rugby, 21 caps)

Cherif TRAORE ‘(Benetton Rugby, 12 caps)

Giosuè ZILOCCHI (Zebre Parma, 15 caps)

Hookers

Epalahame FAIVA (Benetton Rugby, 1 cap)

Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps)

Giacomo NICOTERA (Benetton Rugby, newcomer)

Second Lines

Niccolò CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 15 caps)

Marco FUSER (Newcastle Falcons, 36 caps)

Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 25 caps)

David SISI (Zebre Parma, 18 caps)

Third Lines

Toa HALAFIHI (Benetton Rugby, rookie)

Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 10 caps) – captain

Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 36 caps)

Giovanni PETTINELLI (Benetton Rugby, 1 cap)

Braam STEYN (Benetton Rugby, 46 caps)

Manuel ZULIANI (Benetton Rugby, rookie)

Scrum Halfs

Callum BRALEY (Benetton Rugby, 12 caps)

Alessandro FUSCO (Fiamme Oro Rugby / Zebre Parma, 2 caps)

Stephen VARNEY (Gloucester Rugby, 9 caps)

Opening medians

Giacomo DA RE (FEMI-CZ Rovigo / Benetton Rugby, rookie)

Paolo GARBISI (Montpellier, 13 caps)

Leonardo MARIN (Benetton Rugby, newcomer)

Centers

Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps)

Enrico LUCCHIN (Zebre Parma, newcomer)

Marco ZANON (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps)

Wings / Extremes

Pierre BRUNO (Zebre Parma, 1 cap)

Ange CAPUOZZO (Grenoble, newcomer)

Montanna IOANE (Benetton Rugby, 9 caps)

Tommaso MENONCELLO (Benetton Rugby, newcomer)

Federico MORI (Bordeaux, 11 caps)

Edoardo PADOVANI (Benetton Rugby, 30 caps)

Athletes not considered due to injury: Luca Morisi (Benetton Rugby), Riccardo Favretto (Benetton Rugby) Simone Ferrari (Benetton Rugby), Johan Meyer (Zebre Parma), Matteo Nocera (Fiamme Oro Rugby / Zebre Parma) Jake Polledri (Gloucester), Marco Riccioni (Saracens).

