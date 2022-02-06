Six Nations rugby, France-Italy 37-10

At the Six Nations 2022 Italy’s journey begins with a 37-10 defeat against France. In front of the 60 thousand spectators of the Stade de France in Paris, the rugby blues led by Garbisi with the young rookies chosen by coach Crowley held up well against the transalpine ‘battleship’ in the first half which ended 18-10 thanks to the initial goal of Menoncello (the youngest scorer in the history of the Tournament at 19 years and 170 days, ed.) and Garbisi’s two set pieces. For the transalpines 5 goals with Jelonch, three from Villiere and Penaud.

After 3 ‘the hosts immediately took the lead with a free-kick by Jaminet, 3-0 France. But in the 17 ‘it is the blues who run away thanks to a try by the rookie Menoncello triggered by Garbisi, it is the same Garbisi who then transforms a football from a tight angle that leads Italy 7-3. Under a pouring rain, on 25 ‘a carelessness of the blue rearguard triggers Jelonch who flies in the goal, 8-7 of the’ bleus’, this time Jaminet does not transform by hitting the post.

Italy does not disunite and makes the most of a foul by Woki, it is still Garbisi from the pitch who kicks in the middle of the posts: 10-8 blue. At 33 ‘foul blue, Jaminet makes no mistake and brings the hosts back 11-10. At 40 ‘France is good at moving the ball and catching Villiere who goes in goal, 16-10, Jaminet transforms the placed, 18-10 when the first half ends.

At 49 ‘against ruck lost in midfield by the Azzurri with Villiere scoring the third transalpine goal, 23-10. At 67 ‘comes the fourth French goal, to achieve it Penaud, the score is now 28-10 for the hosts, Jaminet achieves the place: 30-10. In the final, Villiere achieves his third goal of the race, the fifth in France, after Ntamak’s placement, the race ends 37-10.

THE WORDS OF CT

“We as a team cannot tell if we have earned the credibility we want, others will have to tell us“says Italy coach Kieran Crowley.” What we have to do is play our best and some of the things we saw tonight were very good but we lacked regularity. “” It’s true that in the second half France suffocated us. , but I think this race is a good starting point for our future. ”

“From a defensive point of view there have been some ups and downs but there have also been good things, obviously there are some points we will work on. We have a basis on which we need to be more consistent and regular”, he continues his reading. of the match at the Stade de France the blue coach Crowley in the post-match press conference.

“In the first half we held up well from a technical point of view, in the second we played less in attacking position and failed to develop our game. Then the French defense was excellent, as we have seen against the New Zealanders, they are among the best. . We need to work on the attacking game“.

“Menoncello is the youngest to have scored a goal in the Six Nations and certainly has a future ahead. Menoncello, Marin and Zuliani are young players who play their first matches for Italy, they will grow up.”