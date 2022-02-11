Six Nations Under 20: Italy-England 6-0. History made!

Two placed by Teneggi, monstrous defense and overwhelming melee. Then great clarity and for the Brunello boys a well deserved victory

History is made! Italy Under 20 beat England 6-0 on the second day of the Six Nations! An unforgettable first time in front of the full house in Treviso. An extraordinary match, with a monstrous defense (Rizzoli and Genovese stratospheric pillars), an overwhelming melee and a clarity and athletic presence that remained unchanged for 80 minutes. Match decided by two placed by Teneggi (of Valorugby Reggio Emilia) and the 6-0 matured naturally, with the English unable to score points.

Heart, muscles and character – A test that confirms the great quality of the boys trained by Massimo Brunello, shown only at times on the first day against France. The leadership of Captain Ferrari, the physicality of the scrum and the technique of the backs: all have contributed their little big brick to a victory that will go down in history. Because if Riccardo Genovese is the man of the match, this is the victory of a great team, achieved with heart, muscles and character. Eighty minutes in which the azzurrini always appeared in control, even in the greatest difficulties between the end of the first half and half of the second half.

The first half – Italy’s mental approach to the match is demonstrated by Pani at kick-off, with a great tackle on Moore. But this is only the beginning, because the boys coached by Brunello remain in the England 22 for the first ten minutes of the match, collecting three points thanks to Teneggi’s foot. The desire of the Azzurri leads them to commit a few too many faults that allow the guests to go up the field, but Italy is there, mentally and physically. At 18 ‘, Bailey graces Italy with an obstruction on Mey in an attempt to recover from a Handy now fled to the goal. But from a possible turning point in favor of England, it is the Azzurrini who draw further confidence, starting to dominate the static phases. Precisely from a melee won, Teneggi would have the opportunity to widen the gap, but the opening of Valorugby does not hit the posts. The English push returns to be felt, with a fixed presence in the 22 blues. Just when it seemed that Ferrari and his teammates could give up, the reaction was served: after 6 ‘uninterrupted pressure in the 5 Azzurri, a tackle by Passarella with the support of his teammates caused a maul from which the oval does not come out, making Monigo explode and scoring in fact the end of the first half.

Second half – The long pause does not reverse the inertia, quite the contrary. Italy shows that it knows how to suffer, but also that it can strike at the right moment. After less than three minutes of the restart, Teneggi places the 6-0 from a central position. England’s reaction was not long in coming, but the Azzurri’s defensive solidity did not allow the guests to cross the first line of defense, often leading their opponents to error due to almost zero advancement. At 52 ‘, Benson presses a kick from a favorable position on the post to halve the disadvantage, further fueling the fantasies of the public in Treviso. Fantasies that are only temporarily extinguished by football (with a foul still earned thanks to the excessive power of the forwards) wrong by Teneggi, who hits the far post of the evening in the 63rd minute. However, a few too many inaccuracies put the result at serious risk: specifically, a pass by Teneggi himself intercepted by Litchfield fortunately caught back by May in extremis. But Italy, as already written, is present: a multiphase of over two minutes leads the English to commit a foul on which the match ends. Frangini beats and keeps the oval in a safe, before Tomaselli blows up the Treviso Comunale by kicking the ball out when the time is up.

February 11, 2022 (change February 11, 2022 | 23:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link