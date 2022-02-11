Six Nations Under 20: Italy-England 6-0, the Azzurrini write history

Extraordinary feat of the Brunello team. Decisive the two placed of Teneggi

Italy and England compete in Monigo on the second day of the 6 Nations Under 20. The match begins immediately with an overwhelming Italy. Brunello’s men settle in the twenty-two opponents with advancing drives and well-orchestrated multiphase in the red zone, albeit without the winning flicker. The English defense proves to be undisciplined: the chance to unblock the challenge arrives, Teneggi at the foot makes no mistake and scores 3-0.

Cold hit England wants to react. Around the quarter of an hour the British raise the pace trying to put the blues to the whip, but when the ball comes offshore for Bailey, ready to dive to go further, here comes an offensive veil which, recognized by the referee, allows to Ferrari and associates to breathe and return to move away from their twenty-two.

The twentieth is over. Teneggi fails the possible transformation of the plus six, but the inertia is now totally Italian. For ten minutes England is forced, under the attacks of the hosts, to defend themselves strenuously in their 22, but managing to save themselves from suffering other points.

Last ten turns of the clock in this first lap. The points of view are reversed. The guests take command of the operations, Italy – supported by the cheering of Monigo – is forced to defend itself. Nine minutes of possession almost monopolized by the English: another attempt by the overseas team, which was rejected by the Italians, skilled in withstanding the opponent’s impact and blocking the English maul. The referee whistles the infringement. The result is a scrum for Italy that wins the duel by gassing and going to the break with a 3-0 lead.

An impressive Italy in front – a battle with the first 8 men for all 80 ‘-, and even dominant in closed (where several penalties are won, sometimes useful to get back on offense, sometimes to get out of the defensive red zone). A notable and decisive trend, which will also persist in the recovery.

The second half was inaugurated by an advancing Italian defense which forced England into indiscipline. The group coached by Brunello is therefore able to recover the oval and take the attack. It is an opportunity to mark again: a foul committed by the guests at the forty-fifth, Teneggi goes to place precisely. It’s 6-0.

The British are a mixture of anger and surprise. At the fifty-third, after having gone in touch many times, rather than preferring the three-point solution, they choose to place with Benson, who, however, takes the post: a blue forward materializes on the rebound, resolved in any case in a nothing. done.

It comes close to the hour of play: comes a rich swirl of changes, for the last quarter of the game. Italy manages to breathe defensively by returning to the twenty-two rivals. After an advancing maul that is stopped with irregularly by the British, a new punishment is generated. Teneggi tries again, but his football is wrong, as happened previously in the other half of the pitch, to nock the post.

Seventieth: translated, six hundred seconds at the end of the match. Monigo turns into a bedlam. England tries everything – playing every ball in every area of ​​the pitch -, Italy for its part does not take a step back and keeps the percentages on the tackle high. The technicians take advantage of the length of their benches.

Two minutes to go: touch for the English in the middle of the field, Italy manages to get their hands back on the oval and going to take a foul from rivals, guilty of having tried – unsuccessfully – to force the meeting point in foul way.

The Azzurrini go into touch and win the contested area. Time turns red, the ball is kicked out. The match ends. The Italian Under 20 national team won 6-0 over England, making history and becoming the first selection in our country to beat the English in the Six Nations.

Italy: 15 François Mey, 14 Lorenzo Pani, 13 Dewi Passarella, 12 Arturo Fusari, 11 Filippo Lazzarin, 10 Nicolò Teneggi, 9 Alessandro Garbisi, 8 Giacomo Ferrari (c), 7 Carlos Berlese, 6 David Odiase, 5 Riccardo Andreoli, 4 Alessandro Ortombina, 3 Riccardo Genovese, 2 Lapo Frangini, 1 Luca Rizzoli

Available: 16 Tommaso Scramoncin, 17 Valerio Bizzotto, 18 Matteo Berardinello, 19 Matteo Rubinato, 20 Giovanni Cenedese, 21 Gianluca Tomaselli, 22 Giovanni Sante, 23 Paul Marie Foroncelli

Italy scorers

Goals:

Conversions:

Free kicks: Nicolò Teneggi (7 ‘, 45’)

England: 15 George Handy, 14 Daego Bailey, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Ethan Grayson, 11 Francis Moore, 10 Jamie Benson, 9 Matty Jones, 8 Emeka Ilione, 7 Toby Knight, 6 Alex Wardell, 5 Tom Lockett, 4 Alfie Bell, 3 Mikey Summerfield, 2 John Stewart, 1 Fin Baxter (c)

Available: 16 Finn Theobald-Thomas, 17 Mark Dormer, 18 Will Hobson, 19 Charlie Rice, 20 Greg Fisilau, 21 Sam Edwards, 22 Louie Johnson, 23 Ollie Dawkins

England scorers

Goals:

Conversions:

Punishments:

