Six Nations under 20: Italy fifth after two days

England and France remain ahead despite the two defeats, but the Azzurrini’s prospects point upwards

A memorable night in Treviso for the Italian under 20 national team in the Six Nations category. The 6-0 victory against England, however, is not worth more than fifth place in the standings, given the victory of Wales with an offensive bonus point achieved in the last action of the match against Scotland.

The second day of the Six Nations ended with another good feat: Ireland conquered Aix-en-Provence with a goal at 79 ‘from the center Ben Brownlee, obtaining a 16-17 that sends them to the top of the provisional standings of the Six Nations under 20.

A defensive bonus point allows France and England to keep Ireland’s slipstream and keep the games open for the final win.

Ireland will be the next opponent of the Azzurrini in the next round and are now the obligatory favorite for the final title. Scotland will host France and England will try to redeem themselves at home against Wales.

For Ferrari and his teammates, however, the prospects in the Tournament are better than the ranking appears. If the challenge in Ireland promises to be very tough, the return within the friendly walls of 11 March for the match against Scotland may be the right appointment to overtake a Wales which, however, appears affordable even if the last challenge of the competition will be held on the field of the young Dragons.

Six Nations under 20, the results of the 2nd day

Italy-England 6-0

France-Ireland 16-17

Wales-Scotland 26-13

Six Nations under 20, the ranking

Ireland 9

France 6

England 6

Wales 5

Italy 4

Scotland 1

