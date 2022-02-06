Six Nations Under 20: the point after the first day. Ranking and next round

Everything that happened on the Friday night of the Under 20 Championship and a look at what will be in the second round

The first day of the Six Nations Under 20 has gone on file with the successes of Ireland, England and France, winners respectively over Wales, Scotland and Italy. Three games with different trends that gave a first series of indications for a tournament which, after the anomalous edition of last year all played in Cardiff, in this 2022 finds its usual location close to the matches of the “greats”.

At the Musgrave Park in Cork, the Ireland Under 20s literally started with a thousand on Wales, demolishing the reds and immediately sending a clear signal to the other contenders. Race already closed in the first half, closed at 22 to 0 for the greens, then in the second half the total count went up to 53 to 5 final. Eight tries with seven different scorers for the greens (Mullins brace) one for Wales with Andrew in the final minutes of the game.

In Edinburgh Scotland remained in the game for an hour against England, managing to retaliate point by point to their opponents. After the 12-10 at the end of the first half, the Scots also extend to +7, but England reacts and places with Carr-Smith, Knight and Grayson three tries between 54 ‘and 66’ that close the game. It ends 24-41 with one point for the hosts, five for the English.

At Mont de Marsan Brunello’s Italy clashed with a very solid France that lost control of the match only for a few stretches of the race. Transalpini ahead 22 to 0 in the 29th minute, Azzurri able to place a partial 15 to 0 between the closing of the first half and the opening of the second half, good for reopening the match. It’s just an illusion though: the Bleus run away again with a great second half and win 41 to 15.

What will happen in a week? The second round of the Under 20 Six Nations will begin in Monigo, where the Azzurri will host England on Friday at 20. An hour later, France-Ireland will start, a match between two teams aiming for final success and which will be played in Aix en Provence. At the same time (21) in Colwin Bay, Wales will play host to Scotland.

Here is the ranking (in brackets the difference in points) of the Under 20 Six Nations after the first day:

1 Ireland 5 (+48)

2 France 5 (+26)

3 England 5 (+17)

4 Scotland 1 (-17)

5 Italy 0 (-26)

6 Wales 0 (-48)

