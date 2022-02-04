Six Nations under 20: too much France for this Italy

False start for Brunello’s Azzurri against a France always in control of the match

Italy’s Six Nations under 20 starts at the Stade Guy Boniface in Mont-de-Marsan where Brunnello’s boys face France. In the first 10 minutes an orderly match by the Azzurri who first forced the French to foul on an action in their 5 meters and then managed two touches well, even reaching the 22 opponents without being able to materialize. At 12 ′ France tries to move forward with a drop from 22 meters which, kicked badly, does not go to sign.

In the 14th minute, however, on a kick from Jauneau, the blues are surprised and the next hand of the scrum half, not controlled by a teammate, falls back and is picked up by Enzo Reybier who scores the easiest of tries, then converted by Auriac for the partial 7-0.

It is still France that plays the game and on the 20th a foul by Scarmoncin at the limit of 22 grants Auriac a 10-0 kick. At 25 minutes France punishes Italy again by going to goal with Dayral on a born action from a naive blue up and under that cost us the possession of the ball. Auriac, makes 3 out of 3 on the foot and brings the transalpines on 17-0.

The Azzurri disunite, give a ball in the throw-in and France spreads to the right lotus of the field where in excess they still easily reach the goal with the winger Axel Bevia. Auriac does not convert but the 22-0 passive becomes heavy. Five minutes from the break, the blues enter the opponents’ 5 meters for the first time but commit a forward that allows the hosts to ease the pressure.

When the time is up, Brunelllo’s boys conquer another touchdown close to the goal line. Ball grounded and after a pick and go the first blue goal of the second line Alessandro Ortombina finally arrives. Teneggi transforms and goes to rest on 22 to 7.

Read also: Rugby live: the TV and streaming schedule of the weekend from 4 to 6 February

A few seconds from the kick-off of the second fraction, the Azzurri win a free-kick for an offside and Teneggi hits the mark with a central kick from 22. A minute later it is Lorenzo Pani with coast to coast after an interception on the defensive 22 to go to goal in the flag. Teneggi does not transform difficult football but Italy, at less than 7 points, unexpectedly finds itself still in the game.

But the illusion does not last long. France reacts, earns a foul on the 22 blues, and Auriac brings back his above breaks with a precise three-point kick. It is still the whites who play the game, once again forcing the Brunello boys to foul. Auriac’s football on the 22 line and three more points for France. At minute 55 the first changes arrive for both teams. Alessandro Garbisi leaves for Italy and gives way to Tomaselli and then Andreoli replaced by Berlese.

But the music does not change with the usual Auriac who at 59 ‘adds another three points to the score of France which is now 16 points ahead. With the whirlwind of changes that continues for both teams we enter the last quarter: blues who with few ideas (and also quite confused) but a lot of pride generously try to get under a France that from the beginning of the game has always shown that they can control the match.

8 minutes from the end comes the bonus point for France with Auriac from an action that once again comes from a half blue mess. Auriac himself takes charge of transforming his team to more than 23. Before the final whistle there is still time for a kick from Auriac that fixes the result on the final 41-15

Formations and scores of France – Italy first day of the Six Nations U20

France: 15 Max Auriac, 14 Axel Bevia, 13 Emilien Gailleton, 12 Louis Le Brun, 11 Enzo Reybier, 10 Emile Dayral, 9 Baptiste Jauneau; 1 Matis Perchaud, 2 Victor Montgaillard, 3 Robin Bellemand, 4 Samuel M’Foudi, 5 Hugo Auradou, 6 Leo Banos, 7 Killian Tixeront, 8 Theo Ntamack

Available: 16 Benjamin Boudou, 17 Thomas Moukoro, 18 Valentin Simutoga, 19 Raphael Portat, 20 Malohi Suta, 21 Esteban Capilla, 22 Liam Rimet, 23 Ethan Randle

destinations: Reybier (14 ‘), Dayral (25), Bevia (29’), Auriac (72)

transformations: Auriac (15 ′, 26 ′, 73)

free kicks: Auriac (22 ′, 49 ′, 54 ′, 59 ′, 79 ′)

Italy: 15 Francois Carlo Mey, 14 Lorenzo Pani, 13 Dewi Passarella, 12 Arturo Fusari, 11 Filippo Lazzarin, 10 Nicolo Teneggi, 9 Alessandro Garbisi; 1 Luca Rizzoli, 2 Tommaso Scramoncin, 3 Riccardo Genovese, 4 Alessandro Ortombina, 5 Riccardo Andreoli, 6 David Odiase, 7 Ross Michael Vintcentc, 8 Giacomo Ferrari

Available: 16 Mattia Bonan, 17 Valerio Bizzotto, 18 Matteo Bernardinello, 19 Giovanni Cenedese, 20 Carlos Berlese, 21 Gianluca Tomaselli, 22 Paul Marie Foroncelli, 23 Giovanni Sante

destinations: Ortombina (41 ‘), Pani (44’)

transformations: Teneggi (42 ′)

free kicks: Teneggi (43 ′)

To be always updated on our news put your like on Facebook page of OnRugby and / or subscribe to the our Telegram channel. To study, review or check the rules of the game of rugby, instead, click here

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction