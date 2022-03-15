Six new medical specialists from the Biella hospital – Newsbiella.it

In the middle of last January the ASLBI had communicated the permanent hiring of 14 doctors (of which 11 new hires and 3 hires with transition from fixed-term contract to permanent contract), for 12 clinical specialties concerned, occurred in the previous weeks. Among these new hires, several concern specialists under 40 years of age (in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopedics and Traumatology, Urology, Ophthalmology and Internal Medicine), also from outside the region, who have chosen the Biella Hospital to continue their career professional. The Health Authority has therefore decided to present to the citizens the young professionals who in this period have taken up permanent service within the ASLBI structures.

OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY

– Chiara Germano: “My goal is to help patients from a professional and human point of view” Dr. Chiara Germano, born in Ivrea in 1990, has been a permanent member of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Complex of the ASLBI since last November 16 , directed by Bianca Masturzo, as a gynecologist. Germano fully completed his studies at the University of Turin: in 2015 he graduated in Medicine and Surgery with an experimental thesis concerning the perinatal outcomes of premature births, then specializing in 2020 with an experimental thesis focused on the methods of induction of labor in childbirth patients with previous caesarean section. Subsequently, she received her first and second level degrees in Endoscopic Surgery from the European Society of Endoscopy. “The passion for obstetrics and gynecology has always accompanied me throughout my university studies, in the scientific research to which I have dedicated myself with enthusiasm, and now here at the Biella Hospital – explains the doctor – My goal is to succeed to help patients, not only in the professional but also in the human sphere. In fact, I am convinced that a good relationship between the patient and the doctor is fundamental in the diagnostic process as much as in the treatment and I sincerely hope to succeed in this aim “.

– Giuseppe Delogu: «In Biella I found a highly trained medical and obstetric team» Doctor Giuseppe Delogu had joined the ASLBI team of Obstetrics and Gynecology as early as the end of 2020. Born in 1983, the gynecologist obtained a degree in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Sassari in 2009 with an experimental thesis on endovascular surgery techniques in arterial pathologies of the lower limbs. Also in Sassari he completed the first two years of the specialty school course and then, driven by the desire to increase his clinical activity and experience, in 2012 he decided to move to the University of Turin, to the Sant ‘Hospital. Anna. In the last three years of graduate school, he mainly devoted himself to the delivery room and the pathology of pregnancy and, at the end of the specialist course, he decided to implement his skills by starting to deal with reproductive medicine and assisted procreation. He graduated in 2015 with an experimental thesis on predictive outcomes regarding patients undergoing ovarian stimulation. Later he began his career as a specialist working in various clinics in the field of human reproduction in Spain (Barcelona, ​​Alicante, Madrid) and collaborating with other European centers. Moved by his passion for hospital practice, he finally decided to continue his experience at the Biella Hospital. “In Biella I found a very prepared medical and obstetric team, as well as being welcomed as in a family – he says – In my work I like to take care of the patient from the first moment up to the delivery room and I believe that the human component with the patient is as important as the scientific one “.

UROLOGY

– Nicolò Testino: «In the hospital an excellent working environment and an efficient structure» Doctor Nicolò Testino was hired by the ASLBI on 20 December 2021 and is now employed by the Urology Complex. A native of Genoa, where he grew up and studied, graduating with a specialization in Urology at the local University, he had already chosen the Biella Hospital during the last years of his specialty to consolidate his training path. Born in 1990, Testino then settled in Biella. “I arrived here during the fourth year of my specialty on 1 January 2020 on the advice of Professor Carlo Terrone, Director of the Complex Structure at the University Directorate of Urology at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa and a former colleague of the Director of Biella Urology Stefano Zaramella, to deepen my knowledge in laparoscopic surgery – he says – In Biella I found an excellent working environment, with a very competent team and an efficient hospital both from a structural point of view and for the equipment, there is everything you need to conducting a high-level surgical activity “. Volunteer doctor of the Edo Tempia Fund, the specialist is a member of the Italian Society of Urology.

Ophthalmology

– Francesco Germinetti: «I am from Biella and I would like to make my contribution» Dr. Francesco Germinetti has been part of the team of the Ophthalmology Complex of the ASLBI since 17 January 2022. Born in Biella in 1990, the specialist began his career at the University of Turin, graduating in Medicine and Surgery in 2015, and then continued at the University of Milan with a specialization in Ophthalmology. “I decided to pursue the specialization in Ophthalmology because it is a sector of Medicine that allows to combine surgical and outpatient activities in an equivalent way – comments the ASLBI doctor – I specialize in the study and treatment of retinal diseases with particular attention to maculopathies, which I have dealt with in recent years with Professor Francesco Viola at the Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan ». “I have always lived in Biella and I believe that the hospital still has the opportunity to develop its business: I would like to make my contribution in this sense for the benefit of our patients and the health needs of the community,” he adds.

ORTHOPEDICS AND TRAUMATOLOGY

– Fabiana Altamore: «At the Biella Hospital a lot of space is given to young professionals» Sicilian by origin, she obtained a degree in Medicine and Surgery and a specialization in Orthopedics and Traumatology at the University of Sassari. Dr. Fabiana Altamore has been working on the staff of the Orthopedics and Traumatology of the ASLBI directed by Walter Daghino since last November 16. She was born in 1990, during her experience she has so far improved in particular on the management of basic traumatology and on the treatment of the knee, in the prosthetic and arthroscopic field. “In the Complex Structure of Orthopedics and Traumatology in Biella I found a young team and, in general, I noticed that in the hospital a lot of space is given to young professionals also in the surgical activity, in collaboration with the hierarchically older colleagues – he adds – I discovered a beautiful reality “.

INTERNAL MEDICINE

– Martina Costanzo: «I have found the conditions for professional growth» Born in Cuorgnè, born in 1989 in Turin, Dr. Martina Costanzo joined the Internal Medicine department of Director Giovanni Bertinieri on November 15th. After graduating in Medicine and Surgery at the Orbassano branch of the University of Turin, the newly hired Healthcare Company continued her path with a specialization in Internal Medicine in Novara at the University of Eastern Piedmont , to then arrive at the Hospital of Biella. “During the first wave of Covid I gave my contribution precisely in the departments dedicated to positive patients at the Maggiore Hospital of Charity in Novara – he explains – I then discussed an experimental thesis on this virus, on the research of prognostic factors in the molecular and laboratory fields of the disease. I chose the specialty in Internal Medicine because of the overall vision that this allows to have in taking charge and managing patients “. “At the Biella hospital I was well received by my colleagues and I believe it is a stimulating environment where there are excellent prospects for learning and growth from a professional point of view,” she adds.