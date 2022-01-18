Six nuns arrested on 30 November released





In a repertoire image in 2019, in the church of San Giuseppe, in Shola, the rite of profession by some religious – From the site www.orsolinegandino.it

They have been released from prison and are all fine six Tigrinya nuns from the Congregation of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul arrested by the Ethiopian police on 30 last November in Addis Ababa. It is about Sister Letemaryam Sibhat, Sister Tiblets Teum, Sister Abeba Tesfay, Sister Zaid Moss, Sister Abeba Hagos and Sister Abeba Fitwi released after a month and a half of detention.

On the afternoon of Saturday 8 January she had also been released Sister Abrehet Teserma, of the Ursulines of Gandino, as confirmed by the cooperating Matteo Palamidesse. Sister Teserma has already returned to her community in Shola. Other local sources confirm to Fides that the nuns are all in good health.

Bound

The wave of arrests of Ethiopian citizens of Tigrinya origin across the country following the proclamation of a state of emergency last November 5 by the federal government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not spare Catholic clerics. In November they had been jailed in the capital after a round-up several Salesians, including the provincial superior, and several of their lay collaborators, including the Italian co-worker of the Vis Alberto Livoni, who were later freed.

Reuters

On the other hand, there is still no news of 2 deacons and two nuns from Kobo, who remain in detention together with thousands of other Ethiopians of Tigrinya origin displaced and held in largely unspecified places. According to the denunciation of Don Mosè Zerai, president of the Habeshia Agency, dozens of Eritrean refugees have been arbitrarily arrested by the Ethiopian authorities in the capotale.

And speaking of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia, the NGO Human rights watch in its 2021 report accuses the Asmara army, an ally of the Ethiopian federal forces in this conflict against the defense forces of the Ethiopian regional autonomous state of Tigrai, of having destroyed the two refugee camps of Hitsats and Shimelba, to have deported thousands of Eritrean refugees to their homeland and raping and killing dozens of other refugees. Isayas Afewerki’s army is also responsible, according to the report, for the looting of many public and private buildings in Tigray. The material taken by force would have been brought as spoils of war to Eritrea by the military

On the humanitarian side, the umpteenth alarm of Tigrinya doctors asking the federal authorities to pass the supplies of insulin otherwise many diabetics risk dying. The Ethiopian Red Cross admitted yesterday that it was able to deliver drugs in the regional states of Amhara and Afar, but not in Tigrai, which Addis Ababa has been subjected to a de facto freeze on aid for over a month.