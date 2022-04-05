Six of the 20 inmates murdered in the Turi prison were beheaded; after incidents, weapons, cell phones and alcohol were seized | Security | News

Basin

Of the 20 inmates murdered in the Turi Center for Deprivation of Liberty (CPL), six were beheaded, according to information provided by the Azuay Prosecutor’s Office.

The identification of the corpses continues in the Forensic Center, a place where some relatives of the victims arrived.

Regarding the progress in the investigation of the new massacre that occurred last Sunday morning, the provincial prosecutor, Leonardo Amoroso, confirmed that up to 10:00 20 bodies were recovered, of which six were decapitated and the remaining eight with their entire humanity.

In addition, a previous investigation has already been initiated for the crime of murder, but what is pending is to find out who originated it.

The Prosecutor’s Office initiated a preliminary investigation into the massacre in Turi, which has caused 20 deaths; several bodies are mutilated and burned

Regarding the revelation by the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, that “the people who lead each of these pavilions have been identified, they are alias Ariel and alias Anchundia (…) they belong to drug-criminal organizations associated with Los Lobos. One is a strong organization and the other cells”, the prosecutor replied that “he will know because he does it”, but that his job is to guard the preliminary investigation and that the information at this stage is reserved.

Regarding the identification of the corpses in the Forensic Center, the Secretary of Human Rights, Bernarda Ordóñez, commented that until 12:00 the identity of five of the 20 was located, which will be delivered to their relatives.

Those consulted did not want to give their names, but said that although there was uncertainty at first, the news began to flow. After the first operation carried out inside the CPL, 50 cell phones, 127 sharp weapons and 1,312 liters of alcohol ready for processing were seized, according to Carlos Carrera, national police commander.

Regarding the large-caliber firearms used by the inmates for the massacre, the authority did not give details.

The only figure he gave is that in the work to restore order, the presence of 850 uniformed officers was arranged.

Late in the afternoon, something new was presented. A video began to circulate in which several women are seen and heard shouting “we want to eat” and a voiceover asking for a solution to the Turi women’s pavilion, but at the same time outraged by an alleged transfer that would be made to them another center nearby.

In the early hours of Sunday, inmates carried out excesses inside the prison compound. Photo: API Photo: API

other incidents

The Turi Deprivation of Liberty Center was inaugurated in 2014. At that time Fausto Tamayo, Commander General of the Police, told the media that from that moment on “Cuenca will have more security and there will be more commitment to generate responsibility , ethical and moral, so that corruption does not take place in any of its instances.

The then Minister of the Interior, José Serrano, stated that now (in 2014) Cuenca “has a true rehabilitation center (…) with this we guarantee firstly the rehabilitation of those deprived of liberty and secondly citizen security” .

However, time did not prove them right and several problems arose that showed the indiscipline of the inmates. One of the most controversial episodes was in February 2020 when a video was leaked showing the inmates swimming, after turning the patio into a pool.

But the one that generated the most concern was the massacre of February 23, 2022, when the first massacre took place. That day 33 prisoners were murdered.

Dispute between Los Lobos gang and dissident cells is related to riots in Turi prison; Government has indications that rifles have been used

The prison crisis also moved to the neighboring city of Azogues, capital of Cañar. On February 22, a prisoner was murdered.

On that date, Edson Padilla, chief of the Police subzone of that town, commented that the body had wounds “similar to those produced by the passage of a projectile” and deep cuts presumably produced with a knife. (I)