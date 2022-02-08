Six Oscar nominations for “King Richard”, the film about the history of the Williams family

L. Musetti b. M. Ymer 6-3 6-7 6-3

Annex‘ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Rotterdam (indoor concrete) Lorenzo Musetti advances to the second round by playing a convincing and reasoned game, showing off his talent at the right moments. In the silence of a Campo 1 with no spectators, the nineteen year old from Carrara beats a player in form like the n. 75 of the ranking Mikael Ymersemifinalist last weekend in Montpellier and in the quarterfinals in Adelaide, to try to make up for it in the Dutch 500 after the unconvincing trip to India last week.

THE MATCH – Beginning of a match full of advantage games and break points. Musetti has two in the opening game and one in the third, canceled with skill and a bit of luck by the Swede, who for his part gets four opportunities to snatch the blue serve, of which three consecutive in the second game. The fifth occasion is a good one for Musetti, who gives the first jolt to the game at 2-2 and Ymer serves. From that moment on, the Montpellier semifinalist accuses a conspicuous decline, especially in the effectiveness of his forehand, and Lorenzo manages to increase the level of his game, showing his class especially with high quality volleyballs under the net. The Swede, who granted break points in all the service rounds of the first set, then ends up losing the bar again with Musetti who ends the partial 6-3 thanks to a forehand from Ymer that ended up in the corridor.

Another set start and other break points. Five were canceled by the nineteen year old from Carrara at the opening of the fraction, of which three consecutive in the third game. But at the sixth (the tenth in total) Ymer breaks the serve to the blue. Musetti, however, is good at not allowing himself to be destabilized by the Swede, who with his solid game from the baseline forces him to grind several kilometers, and obtains the immediate counter-break. The N. 63 of the ranking confirms the good performance with the service e he keeps his tennis simple but effective as well as well thought out. Musetti also gets two match points in the tenth game, well canceled with the service from the 1998 Swedish class. But in the decisive moment the blue accuses a decline, then in the tie-break he breaks down and ends up committing too many mistakes and Ymer does not let himself be begged, closing the game 7-4 and bringing the game back into a draw.

Break and counter-break to open the third and decisive set. In the fifth game Musetti returns to express his best tennis by playing a series of one-handed backhands for applause. An incomprehensible serve & volley of Ymer on the break ball then allows the blue to punish him and put his head forward. Also in this partial we go up on a roller coaster of emotions, with both players wasting the advantages obtained in the opponent’s turns. The percentages of first players on the field drop compared to the second fraction (from 69% to 42% for Musetti, 58% -39% for Ymer) and in the end there are five breaks in total. The push given in the seventh game by Musetti is finally the decisive one. Having kept the service in the next round, the Carrarese finds an exhausted Ymer and at 0 he breaks his opponent’s service again to close the match in two hours and 39 minutes. The No. 4 Hubert Hurkacz will be Musetti’s next opponent in the second round.

The other results

In the other games played so far on this second day of the ATP 500 in Rotterdam, the defeat of Aslan Karatsev by the hand of wild card Tallon Griekspoor. The progress of the match was difficult to understand. The Russian, seeded No. 7 of the tournament, literally threw away a match in which he found himself one set ahead, served for the match on two occasions and had as many match points canceled. After the initial 6-2 lead, the game seemed downhill for Karatsev, but it seemed even more so after the no. 14 of the world had snatched the opponent’s serve in the sixth game, then going to serve at 5-3 for the match. Instead, Karastev made a counter-brekkare at 15 and the 25-year-old Dutchman took advantage of the newfound inertia to go to the tie-break and win it, leaving only two points to the Russian.

The third and decisive set was the emblem of Karatsev’s combined disaster. Two breaks for him and one for no. 62 in the rankings led the former Australian Open semifinalist to serve again to reach the second round at 5-4. This, however, not before seeing Griekspoor also cancel two match points for the opponent in the previous game. As in the second set, the Russian lost the serve again at 15 at the time of closing, and in the final game the Dutchman took advantage of the incredible decline of the opponent by closing the tie-break 7-0 and completing his comeback. “Omelette” prepared and cooked for Karatsev, who in the deciding set he made 19 unforced errors (against the Dutchman’s 6) and who after having triumphed at the ATP in Sydney suffered in the third consecutive defeat, after the one in the first game played in Pune and in the third round of the Australian Open. Just in Melbourne, Griekspoor had ousted our Fognini in the first round. Now the home athlete will see it against one of Filip Krajinovic and Marton Fucsovics in the next round of the home tournament. An event that particularly inspires him, given that all three career victories against a top-20, including today’s one, came in Rotterdam and after losing the first set (Khachanov in 2019 and Wawrinka in 2018 the other two).

First part of the day marked by Russian tennis players in Rotterdam. After Karatsev, they took the field Andrey Rublev And Karen Khachanovboth victorious in their matches respectively against Henri Laaksonen And Alexei Popyrin.

Rublev, seeded No. 2, easily won his match against the Swiss qualified Laaksonen, relying above all on the best percentages in the service (82-74% of points won with the first and 79-44% with the second). A break in the seventh game of the first set and in the third of the second set for the no. 7 of the world, which conceded only one break point to the opponent in the entire match. Rublev, who lost five service points in the second set, then closed the game with yet another winning straight to reach the second round after an hour and twelve minutes of play. The Russian, reigning champion of the tournament, will now face one between Hugo Gaston and Soon-woo Kwon.

Khachanov, who had served for the first set in the eleventh game, then ended up losing the tiebreak 7-4. Two breaks in the second set resulted in a tie, with the Australian (but of Russian origin) Popyrin who then had a match point on his opponent’s serve in the eleventh game of the third and decisive set. Two balls for the match in the final tie-break also for no. 28 of ranking, who with the second ended a tough and struggling match on a physical level, which lasted two hours and 33 minutes. The 10 aces he scored in the game were not enough for Popyrin, with no. 66 ATP who thus stuck the fifth consecutive defeat (out of 6 games since the beginning of the year). Khachanov, on the other hand, who had lost in the first round in all three previous appearances in Rotterdam, will now face Cameron Norrie..

Surprise defeat for the fifth force of the seeding Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian was surprised in an hour and a half by the Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka (# 137) with a double 6-4. Shapovalov has perhaps yet to digest the five-set defeat of the Australian Open quarter-finals against Nadal, so much so that today he surrendered to the young opponent making 33 unforced errors and winning only 37% of the points with the second. The class 2001 Lehecka, for his part, canceled ten break points of the eleven he had by the Canadian, obtaining the first career victory in the main draw of an ATP tournament. In the second round he will find the winner of van de Zandschulp-Zapata Miralles.

All the results of Tuesday 8 February at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam:

[WC] T. Griekspoor b. [7] A. Karatsev 2-6 7-6 (2) 7-6 (0)

K. Khachanov b. A. Popyrin 6-7 (4) 6-1 7-6 (6)

[2] A. Rublev b. [Q] H. Laaksonen 6-4 6-4

[Q] J. Lehecka b. [5] D. Shapovalov 6-4 6-4

L. Musetti b. [SE] M. Ymer 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3

The complete scoreboard of the ATP 500 in Rotterdam