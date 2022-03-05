Six other Cubans detained at Dajabón military checkpoint

Six Cuban citizens were detained by members of the Army of the Dominican Republic (ERD), and the Intelligence Service S2, from a post at the “El Laurel” military checkpoint, located in the Cañongo community of this municipality.

The foreigners who carried passports with Haitian visas, for a period of one year, were identified as Mariano Jauregui Consuegra, Ismaraisy Coca Yañez, Boris Jorge Faife Melgarejo, José Francisco Jerez Payano, Elier Botier Garlobo, Yoelsy Arias Castro and Arianna Vargas López.

The detained Cubans were transported in two vehicles, a gray Hyundai Sonata, model LPI, plate No. A948199, and a Honda Mol Jeep. PILOT, black, plate No. G463338, both vehicles driven by Dominicans Sixto Alfredo Paulino Hernández and José Francisco Jerez Payano, who were arrested.

The foreigners were seized with their passports and the sums of US$8,274 dollars and 1,650 Cuban pesos, while the Dominican drivers had the sums of RD$5,450 pesos and US$400.00.

Said drivers, when interviewed, stated that the Cuban nationals would supposedly be transferred from the province of Dajabón to the municipality of San Francisco de Macorís, Duarte Province.

The six Cuban citizens, as well as all their evidence and the two Dominicans who were transporting them, were delivered through certification to the General Directorate of Migration DGM.

Four other Cuban citizens were recently detained, in the same place and under the same immigration conditions as the current ones.