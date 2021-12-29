World

Six people working for the independent news site Stand News were arrested in Hong Kong

On Wednesday, Hong Kong police arrested six people who worked or had worked for the independent news site News stand, accusing them of engaging in subversive activity. A few hours later the site announced the cessation of its activities. News stand, which has existed since 2014, is the most important pro-democracy publication left in Hong Kong after the recent closure of the Chinese government due to the repression of the Chinese government.Apple Daily, the main opposition newspaper in Hong Kong.

The people arrested are three men and three women, between 34 and 73 years old: among them are the current and the previous director of the site and the singer and pro-democracy activist Denise Ho.

In Hong Kong, a former British colony that has been a Chinese Special Administrative Region since 1997, freedoms such as those of the press and expression are being gradually eroded: this has happened especially since the disputed national security law came into force in 2020, with which the Chinese government has strengthened its control over the territory, repressing dissent, banning democratic demonstrations and arresting people who oppose the regime.

