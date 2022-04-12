six questions resolved about what is coming for vaccination

-After a year and a long month, the National Vaccination Plan against covid-19 (PNV) began its closing phase this week. The 1,700 points that had been enabled will be gradually closed and it is expected that between April and May the vaccinators will only apply the anticovid doses at the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) posts.

In the Ministry of Health they told this newspaper that the closure of the PNV will be done in order to “optimize resources”: as citizens are no longer going en masse to apply their anticovid doses – in part because almost seven out of ten people in Colombia they have their complete scheme–, it is not feasible to maintain the same vaccination posts.

The measure, however, gave rise to several questions among citizens who will go to get vaccinated in the coming months. For this reason, EL COLOMBIANO spoke with the Vice Minister of Health, Germán Escobar, who gave details of what is coming for the anticovid vaccination.

Will the vaccination points close?

The PNV points that were in places such as shopping malls, mass transit system stations and other public places with a large influx of people had been set up temporarily, to respond to the rapid advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

To that extent, they will gradually begin to close, especially when they do not have enough patients to attend to. According to Vice Minister Escobar, this closing process is expected to begin in April and “be consolidated” as of May.

In white silver, the more than 1,700 PNV points will be closed and citizens will be able to go to the 4,100 that are enabled for the PAI.

Will you need to make an appointment to get vaccinated?

No, all people over three years of age who need to be vaccinated against covid-19 may do so without an appointment, as long as they meet the minimum time and number of doses requirements. As explained by Vice Minister Escobar, the anticovid vaccination will function as the regular vaccine program.

“Every person who goes to the vaccination point must be vaccinated, that is the general guideline, unless local (vaccine) inventories are exhausted. But they are exceptional cases, ”she stressed.

The official indicated that some health providers could implement scheduling strategies with citizens. However, these types of alternatives can be used as long as they do not become barriers for patients to access the vaccine.